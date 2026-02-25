hbombbisping
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,911
- Reaction score
- 3,446
He's going kick Ilia in the head again isn't he? Justin has won 9 fights in the UFC where he was the dog. Underestimate him and Wittman at your own peril.
Justin Gaethje will delay retirement with knockout win over Ilia Topuria at UFC White House
‘I know the power I possess.’
www.mmamania.com
MMA Uncensored ™️ on Instagram: "Justin Gaethje believes he can knock out Ilia Topuria: “I can absolutely knock Ilia Topuria out on the White House lawn.” 🏆👊"
1,219 likes, 94 comments - mmauncensored__ on February 6, 2026: "Justin Gaethje believes he can knock out Ilia Topuria: “I can absolutely knock Ilia Topuria out on the White House lawn.” 🏆👊".
www.instagram.com
Last edited: