Media Gaethje predicts knockout over Topuria @ Whitehouse

hbombbisping

hbombbisping

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
1,911
Reaction score
3,446
He's going kick Ilia in the head again isn't he? Justin has won 9 fights in the UFC where he was the dog. Underestimate him and Wittman at your own peril.

www.mmamania.com

Justin Gaethje will delay retirement with knockout win over Ilia Topuria at UFC White House

‘I know the power I possess.’
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

www.instagram.com

MMA Uncensored ™️ on Instagram: "Justin Gaethje believes he can knock out Ilia Topuria: “I can absolutely knock Ilia Topuria out on the White House lawn.” 🏆👊"

1,219 likes, 94 comments - mmauncensored__ on February 6, 2026: "Justin Gaethje believes he can knock out Ilia Topuria: “I can absolutely knock Ilia Topuria out on the White House lawn.” 🏆👊".
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
Last edited:
Became of the venue and the level of opposition it would be one of the biggest wins in mma history
 
First round KO for Topuria so long as he's regained his mental focus from the recent breakup/family stuff. We'll see how much that played on his motivation.

Stylistically, he's the perfect guy to expose all the massive holes in Justin's punching technique.
 
Chama said:
Well, if he pokes his eyes early he may have a chance..
Click to expand...
I hope half of the fights on the card end with eyepoke doctor stoppage and busted balls stoppage.
Would serve the UFC right :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Simple Southerner
News Dustin Poirier Would Consider Ending Retirement for Justin Gaethje Trilogy
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin
Jose Beehive
Max Holloway Vs Paddy The Baddy (Title Eliminator)?
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
4K
Doughie99
Doughie99
Kung Fu Kowboy
Report: UFC Targeting Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for January 2026
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
fjodor
fjodor
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Interested in UFC White House Matchup Against Ilia Topuria
Replies
5
Views
355
KORNBR3AD
KORNBR3AD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,679
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top