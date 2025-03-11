  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Gaethje Looked a Whole Weight Class Bigger than Fiziev, Why Does He Not Fight at 145?

Anyone notice that massive size difference when they were in the cage last Saturday? Justin isn’t a big lightweight at all and he looked way bigger than Fiziev. I thought Fiziev fought really well too for taking the fight on 11 days notice. He can definitely beat half the top 10. He should drop down to 145 though, he didn’t look like he had any problems making the weight on short notice either, he wasn’t even in camp and it wasn’t a catch weight fight.
 
Why should he kill himself? He has only lost to Gaythje and an injury to Gamrot, he is doing well at 155 no need to shorten his life with dumbass weight cutting.
 
Definitely undersized.

Before the rematch my buddy was picking Gaethje because he was a "better striker" than Fiziev.
I picked Gaethje because he's the much bigger dude, and has a correspondingly large power advantage.

Fiziev's striking is stellar, but he just wasn't able to do the damage he needed to to to keep Gaethje off of him.

Dropping to 145 would do wonders for his career IMO.

Either way, I'll watch both guy's fights whenever they are in the cage. Two fantastic fan friendly fighters.
 
If you think about changing weight class you have to clarify what you win and what you lose. One of Fiziev's best weapon is his speed advantage at 155, which he'll surely lose at 145lbs. The question is how his power and cardio will translate with a bigger wieght cut. I say he should stay at LW as long as he does not lose against someone below the top 10.
 
It's Dana's system
Where the Fedor's, Musaev's, set the world alight in other promotions
And O'Malley's and Poatans are the best in the world for a year
 
In that fight, broadly speaking I think cardio was Fiziev's biggest problem.

He took the fight with no time to prepare and Justin had a full camp.

When both guys were fresh, Fiziev was easily out classing Justin
 
He(Fiziev) said on Ariel’s show, that he’s seriously considering moving down to featherweight. He said this weight cut, even on short notice, was really easy.
 
