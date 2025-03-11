Gaethje Looked a Whole Weight Class Bigger than Fiziev, Why Does He Not Fight at 145?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Anyone notice that massive size difference when they were in the cage last Saturday? Justin isn’t a big lightweight at all and he looked way bigger than Fiziev. I thought Fiziev fought really well too for taking the fight on 11 days notice. He can definitely beat half the top 10. He should drop down to 145 though, he didn’t look like he had any problems making the weight on short notice either, he wasn’t even in camp and it wasn’t a catch weight fight.