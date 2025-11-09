KazDibiase
Wtf kind of early stoppage was that. Fight was fixed for sure.
Great gifs.
Randy’s lights are off after the knee, the ref rightfully waives it off when he sees his arms motionless to his sides with the delayed reaction. It’s the reason Bonfim doesn’t follow up.
Good job by the ref.
Pat Barry would’ve beaten Cheick Kongo if knobs like you had their way…
I'm still not sold on Bonfim. He didn't look very convincing against a 45-year old Wonderboy who injured himself during the fight. Prime, healthy Wonderboy would've eaten his lunch.
Ah yes, the still frame to prove a point.
Yeah let’s use an outlier when it comes to fighter safety lol.
I’m sure you also think Bisping would’ve came back before the H-Bomb.