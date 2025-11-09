Media Gabriel Bonfim KO Randy Brown GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif




 
Fact Checker said:
Great gifs.

Randy’s lights are off after the knee, the ref rightfully waives it off when he sees his arms motionless to his sides with the delayed reaction. It’s the reason Bonfim doesn’t follow up.


Good job by the ref.
Pat Barry would’ve beaten Cheick Kongo if knobs like you had their way…
 
Well, that was rude of the Ref to stop that fight early. Glad i skipped this card, that was the only fighters on the entire card i heard of.
 
Fact Checker said:
Yeah let’s use an outlier when it comes to fighter safety lol.

I’m sure you also think Bisping would’ve came back before the H-Bomb.


<28>
Fighters have come back and won/drawn numerous times that were hurt as bad or worse than Brown. Frankie Edgar did it twice versus Gray Maynard.
 
gentel said:
View attachment 1120359

Looks like he's taking a nap to me
Great shot. You can see ref waives it off from across the octagon a second later when his arms are still pinned to his sides.


Randy needed the cage to get back up and was still on wobbly legs.

Ref did his job here, protected Randy from further damage. He was going nowhere and Bonfim had a clear shot at him.
 
When the back of a fighter's head slams that hard into the mat, it's never an early stoppage. Whether or not the fighter went out, that's most likely a concussion and continuing the fight would be very high risk for the fighter's health.
 
