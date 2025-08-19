  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Gable Steveson MMA Debut Announced - Sep. 12th

Will crush some cans before getting called up on DWCS and pushed, which I'm fine with. Just think it'll be really funny if he has a glass chin or if like Chael he has a weakness to triangles or somethin silly like that.
Wrestling wise, obviously, no one is going to be able to hold a candle to him.
 
He's a natural HW and I'm going to guess he has a decent chin on him. Can probably take a shot.

He needs to put in work with BJJ first and then striking.
 
It's clear by now we have literally no idea how he'll do. If you looked at Aaron Pico vs Conor McGregor on paper before they both got into MMA, you would never guess how it played out.

I remember years back most of Sherdog acted like Bilyal would walk in and take over MMA just because of his wrestling background, but I wouldn't be surprised if he lost to Tim Johnson back then.
 
Or be like Askren and basically refuse to develop any other part of his game.
 
Based on what? Wrestlers tend to react terribly to shots, at least early on. Brock did, Bo does. His chin could be suspect.
 
