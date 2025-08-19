Nah he'll end up having a suspect gas tank and try to make himself into a boxerHe’ll get Khamzat down and hold him there
Or be like Askren and basically refuse to develop any other part of his game.Will crush some cans before getting called up on DWCS and pushed, which I'm fine with. Just think it'll be really funny if he has a glass chin or if like Chael he has a weakness to triangles or somethin silly like that.
Wrestling wise, obviously, no one is going to be able to hold a candle to him.
He's a natural HW and I'm going to guess he has a decent chin on him. Can probably take a shot.
He needs to put in work with BJJ first and then striking.
He'll do great
Big HW, athletic as fuck, world class wrestling
This is like if Brock got into MMA young but he's an even better wrestler