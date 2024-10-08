I could see him returning back to wrestling. Clearly wants the paydays of the rest of the world but just doesn't seem that interested in fighting. Even that facial reaction to Jon's showing the knee just seems out of place.The next Cormier...
They might not give him a friendly path like Bo Nickal but if he wants to fight they have to sign him. You can't let PFL get someone like that under contract to crush cans when they already have Francis.WWE didn't like this guy and purposely made him miss Olympic tryouts before releasing him. Since UFC and WWE are one, not sure he can just walk in and get fights.
He signed to their developmental promotion and didn't show much improvement.Really? What's the story? I knew he signed with them but don't know if he even ever wrestled.
If anything Gable is the one who probably won't do much. He's got a ton of red flags already.Sign him up.
Like Bo Nickal, it's an interesting side story, and the UFC will feed him cans from scratch, perhaps a couple in DWCS like Nickal got.
FWIW I don't think Nickal will amount to much, but the UFC can still manufacture an interesting story out of him by getting him to a certain level unscathed. It's all about the matchmaking. Then, eventually, after they've smuggled him into the rankings, some well-rounded guy just styles on him and everyone is shocked.
