Media Gable Steveson is training with Jon Jones. Steveson washed out of WWE and the NFL. Seems like MMA is next for him.

Meathead Jock said:
I could see him returning back to wrestling. Clearly wants the paydays of the rest of the world but just doesn't seem that interested in fighting. Even that facial reaction to Jon's showing the knee just seems out of place.
Right after Paris Olympics just ended? Seems unlikely to me.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
World Teams and such while being an ast coach for a year or two. Then take a head coach job. Run a bunch of camps and stuff to supplement income.

200k a year (probably a bit on the low end) and never has longer punched.

The timing of it all missing that Olympics does suck though.
 
WWE didn't like this guy and purposely made him miss Olympic tryouts before releasing him. Since UFC and WWE are one, not sure he can just walk in and get fights.
 
His handspring back flip is a thing of beauty.

giphy.webp
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
They might not give him a friendly path like Bo Nickal but if he wants to fight they have to sign him. You can't let PFL get someone like that under contract to crush cans when they already have Francis.
 
Sign him up.

Like Bo Nickal, it's an interesting side story, and the UFC will feed him cans from scratch, perhaps a couple in DWCS like Nickal got.

FWIW I don't think Nickal will amount to much, but the UFC can still manufacture an interesting story out of him by getting him to a certain level unscathed. It's all about the matchmaking. Then, eventually, after they've smuggled him into the rankings, some well-rounded guy just styles on him and everyone is shocked.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Really? What's the story? I knew he signed with them but don't know if he even ever wrestled.
 
Meathead Jock said:
What's wrong with PFL (who has a fraction of UFC's audience) getting a green fighter that most fans have never heard of? Heard this same argument with Nickal but are they really that big?
 
Siver! said:
If anything Gable is the one who probably won't do much. He's got a ton of red flags already.
 
Siver! said:
Bo's next fight against Paul Craig will give us an idea as to where he is. Paul Craig did defeat Jamal Hill.
 
BigTruck said:
He had a few matches, but had no charisma along with "go-home heat." Something came up about a past rape charge and that couldn't have helped.
 
