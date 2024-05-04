Gable Stevenson released by WWE

So Stevenson is still very young, he looked insane in Tokyo getting a last second win in the Final and beating top Wrestlers like Taha and Petriashvili at 20 years old.He is very athletic and we saw the UFC and their Nickal Project, taking a good wrestler and trying to homegrow a MMA star. But Stevenson is a gold medalist, super young and could fight in a Division with small Talent pool like HW.You guys think he will make the Move to MMA? It is too late to wrestle in 2024 in the Olympics and he will be 27-28 when the next Olympics take place. I hoped he would make the Jump or keep wrestling after I saw him winning in the Final and was a bit bummed out he choose to go WWE. Since he won't be the next Kurt Angle could he become a better DC?Discuss.Also if this is the wrong Subforum pls move Mods, I am sorry in advance.