News Gable Stevenson calls out UFC

Potentially, the most dangerous man on Earth. Training with Jones and Ryan and them? Gonna be fun watchin this play out.
 
Is that his second win now??

I don't know, beat up a few more people quickly them join the UFC.

He can pick up 10 wins this year, pad that resume. UFC will only give him one fight per year.
 
he beat a 4-3 green mma fighter that's on a 3 fight loss streak before making this is 4th loss in a row, calm down, he needs a bit more growing to do.
 
Whole fight...

gable-fight-2.gif


Huge super-athlete incoming!
 
Lots of potential but running over a couple nobodies should be expected for a guy like him. He’s only 25, let him get a few more fights experience. It won’t take much, heavyweight sucks.
 
joy2day said:
Bo Nickal part 2?
Click to expand...
More like Mark Madsen part 2. he might make some noise with the unranked fighters but will hit a wall when he fights ranked guys, unless he masters the Jones Eye Poke.
 
loisestrad said:
To be fair, that's quicker than Tom Aspinall has ever demolished someone.
Click to expand...
Yes, but Aspinall isn't demolishing people that multiple Sherdoggers could defeat. Low-level, Bo demolished guys like that too.
 
If he can get a few more easy wins why not. Weidman joing the UFC at 4-0, Jones was 6-0 and both became very successful. Many other examples.

It is HW in the UFC, they would have him fight some lower level guys and move up and develop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GOATtalks
Dumb myths about UFC HW division
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gable Steveson Praises Merab Dvalishvili Ahead of UFC 316
Replies
2
Views
446
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,142
Messages
58,025,737
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top