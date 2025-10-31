Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 8,622
- Reaction score
- 11,785
Gable Steveson demolishes opponent in 15 seconds at DBX 4, makes pitch to join the UFC | MMA Fighting https://share.google/U4zULurTGphsOL1gF
Looks like he's interested in a move to the UFC.
Also looks like he might have quite a lot of potential for a future of beating people up!
Looks like he's interested in a move to the UFC.
Also looks like he might have quite a lot of potential for a future of beating people up!