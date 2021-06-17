Elections GA already did two audits!!! RHEEEEE

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
30,128
Reaction score
28,009
And this loser said most secure election ever? Leaked edited call with Trump, who specifically cites some of this stuff in the unedited call. His own audit report says it was an awful, not secure election. Oh, but the office that handled over 100million deal with dominion, received millions from democrat backing Facebook related groups? Did a back room deal bypassing the senate with Stacey Abrams who helped staff the election workers?

Regardless of Trump, at least one or two senators will be changing in the Senate.







This guy is assisting with the current legal effort and reviews the official audit from SOS's office




  • More than 100 batches of absentee ballots — each containing approximately 100 or more ballots — were assigned tracking numbers before being sent to one of the five absentee vote-counting machines in Fulton County but are not subsequently recorded in the handwritten logs showing which batches were scanned and counted, raising concerns the ballots may be missing.
  • More than two dozen batches of absentee ballots were identified as having been double-scanned on the tally sheets.
  • Five sequential batches of absentee votes each appeared with the exact same vote count of 392 for Biden, 96 for President Donald Trump, and 3 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, a count that state officials admitted was a statistical impossibility.
  • Many control sheets for absentee ballot batches counted during the state's audit did not check a box indicating the ballot came from a secure container, raising the possibility that ballots were stored insecurely or that multiple batches of ballots were sealed in a single container.

https://justthenews.com/politics-po...show-unsecured-missing-ballot-batches-ballots

And all of this is different from the other legal efforts with chain of custody missing for 20k ballots. Or with the almost 20k ballots that all seem identical.


 
Re00b66d6690946408775f3025e86d6b2
 
Ophydian said:
Could be. Once again @cottagecheesefan gerting duped by opinion and not facts.

They keep flinging out all of this election verbiage that will confuse you into think there is something here. They are playing at your unwillingness to seek the actual truth.
Click to expand...

what did I post that is an opinion, outside of my own that at least Perdue will eventually be installed?

It is literally all factual evidence lol
 
Does the state have any penalties for chain of custody violations?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
what did I post that is an opinion, outside of my own that at least Perdue will eventually be installed?

It is literally all factual evidence lol
Click to expand...

The article says “Could Be”. That is not a fact but an opinion statement. I get it, you are here because you lack even the most basic comprehension. It’s why you’ve been duped over and over since Nov. 3rd.

Most of us know that in a week, this will drop off and you’ll be onto a different angle or Conspiracy.

Also, how can you be outraged over a chain of custody dispute when AZ GOP shit on it and handed it to a 5th rate group to do their audit.
 
Last edited:
Hadron90 said:
Does the state have any penalties for chain of custody violations?
Click to expand...

Since the GOP runs GA like they do AZ then I believe they do not, seeing as AZ completely fucked up the chain of custody with their latest grift.
 
Ophydian said:
The article stays “Could Be”. That is not a fact but an opinion statement. I get it, you are here because you lack even the most basic comprehension. It’s why you’ve been duped over and over since Nov. 3rd.

Most of us know that in a week, this will drop off and you’ll be onto a different angle or Conspiracy.
Click to expand...

They say "could be" because it is investigative reporting not a court, and there is going to be a court case on Monday that is going to adjudicate all this.

Moreover, these are the same things I have been posting about since the election, as I have followed the same court cases, etc.

Why if all this is fake, is there still this court case that Fulton County had to delay by hiring criminal defense lawyers just a couple weeks ago?
 
Last edited:
cottagecheesefan said:
They say "could be" because it is investigative reporting not a court, and there is going to be a court case on Monday that is going to adjudicate all this.

Moreover, these are the same things I have been posting about since the election, as I have follow the same court cases, etc.

Why if all this is fake, is there still this court case that Fulton County had to delay by hiring criminal defense lawyers just a couple weeks ago?
Click to expand...

The same things you keep posting have been thrown out of court. Just because you keep following a losing argument doesn't magically make it real. And for the rest of the court cases that are new, they always have these grand promises that fall flat at the finish line. What makes you think anything will be different here?

You do know the definition of insanity?

How do you feel about all of the criminality surrounding cyber ninja's audit of Maricopa? Since you are looking for the truth here, how about you address something that might be a little uncomfortable for you.
 
So if I read all that nonsense right, allegedly a good chunk of absentee ballots are missing. But we know that absentee ballots skew in favor of the democrats. So if anything, Trump lost worse than we thought in GA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Elections Democrat in CT commit actual insurrection
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
Whippy McGee
Whippy McGee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,542
Messages
55,365,846
Members
174,752
Latest member
42Jellyfish

Share this page

Back
Top