(G)O Canada

Egészségére!

Egészségére!

Canadian friends I know you've been getting the short end of the card-stick lately but you never know could be a sleeper event tonight

The main & #2 fights could be exciting plus there's eight Canadians & all but Chad are favorites

I'm thinking you should go at least 5-3 possibly better who knows

Best of luck

Predictions?
 
Charles Jourdain is a very fun fighter to watch.

Aiemann Zahabi got a nice little streak going.

Good to see Jasmine Jasudavicius getting an opportunity to climb the rankings. Her and Gillian Robertson.
 
Dats cool fam but dem nuh even have di best scrapper from TDot on di card mi yute threw handz wif a bear fam swear down broski

Egészségére! said:
Would it change your mind if you knew I once signed a petition to put RUSH in the R&R HOF?
Rush never needed your Rock and Roll HOF. They were on the McKenzie Bros album. That is the Universal Hall of Fame right there.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Rush never needed your Rock and Roll HOF. They were on the McKenzie Bros album. That is the Universal Hall of Fame right there.
Lol that's cool but since you mentioned it we never needed Ariel as a citizen maybe you can take him back 'eh ?
 
