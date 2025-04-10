Futures trading

Any futures traders here? I used to trade crypto but pivoted to trading futures back in November or so. I trade using prop firms (not risking my own capital). Prop firms basically fund your trading if you can pass their challenges. For example to get a 50k funded account - they give you a 50k simulated account and you have to make $3000 without losing $2500. You do that one time then they give you another 50k account except this time you can finally get payouts when you pass a certain threshold. I've gotten pretty deep into it. I currently have 4 funded 50k accounts ($250,000) in funding and I'm working on getting that number up to 20 accounts. I set it up to copy my one trade across all my accounts. Any discrepancies you see is from my bad habit of overtrading on smaller contracts. If I can stop doing that this is something that can make $20,000 a month no problem.P.S. I trade ES futures (S&P 500)