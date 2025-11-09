Media Future women's UFC champion with striking like Paulo Costa in his prime surfaces on Twitter

I feel so bad when I see outmatched females get KOed or hurt badly. It's not just because they're women but it's because you can tell they have so extremely little skill and have no business taking part in even an amateur fight.. I always wonder who their coaches are and why they let them do it
 
usernamee said:
It's because they're women too. Of course over here, supposed grown men love it.
wmma-blood.gif
 
usernamee said:
Yes that's why I said "not just because" indicating that I have an issue with that too
Dude...don't do this again. You called Robelis Despeign future UFC champ too and that nobody would be able to deal with his amazing karate. 🤣

I get that WMMA is more void of talent, but this girl has beaten up some girls who took kickboxing for exercise and thought "Hey it might be fun to get in there and try this against someone else!"

Pump the brakes and let her fight someone halfway decent before you annoint her the next Ditcheva.
 
usernamee said:
Agree
+ 20-year-olds having a first or second MMA fight against a 30-something guy transitioning from another combat sport
Sometimes you see some mismatches on small shows, you just can't understand what the coaches and the manager were thinking
 
mkess101 said:
Wtf, did you quote the wrong guy or something?
 
usernamee said:
I imagine its because thats the give & take that comes with coaching & training females. There are only a handful of gyms within a local circuits reach and probably 1-2 girls worth a shit at each gym max. In order to get those girls fights there is basically sacrificial lambs allowed to take place even when they realistically don't have the skill to compete even with a decently trained amateur. It is odd seeing it because they'll look like they've never even done a round of hard sparring in their life.
 
