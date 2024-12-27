Future Star.

Dakota Ditcheva will become the biggest star in wmma and possibly all of MMA. She's ruthless and finishes nearly everyone. For those that don't know, she brutally finished Santo's, the same Santo's that Valentina went life and death with.

Here's a great video of Dakota's early fights all the way up to her winning the million dollars this year.

 
