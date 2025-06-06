Future of the UFC HW Division (Aspinall, Almeida, Nemkov, HW Jiri)

fries in the bag
With megastars Jones, Pereira, Ngannou, Volkov retiring soon (2025 / 2026?),
we are going to need to build up some names to attract and retain viewers.
UFC knows this, Dana knows this, everyone knows this.
That being said, here is my prediction for UFC HW Division through 2030.
-----------------
Almeida will be the next UFC Heavyweight Champ after Aspinall.
As long as he improves his striking.
And there's a possibility Nemkov comes over to the UFC,
and Jiri can bulk to Heavyweight in the future.
- Aspinall (32 years old)
- Almeida (33 years old)
- Nemkov (32 years old)
- HW Jiri (32 years old)
I think this is a solid group of top contenders.
In an era where HW Division is traditionally plagued by fat, un-athletic slobs with 1 punch power.
