Another bump. My original post was in 2021 after the Dan Hooker fight. Before Makhachev was champion.



Makhachev did become champion in 2022 as I predicted.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan will fight this year as I predicted.



I am staying true to my predictions that Makhachev will successfully defend his title in 2024 against Tsarukyan and that Makhachev will retire this year. Tsarukyan will be champion in 2025.