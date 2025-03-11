  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Future Champion - Shamil Musaev

If he can pass a drug test
 
Musaev has earned the title of "International Master of Sports in Wushu Sanda" due to his numerous achievements in the said martial art. He also has "International Master of Sports in Amateur MMA"
This makes Musaev one of the few combat athletes to have two separate "International Master of Sports" titles for two different combat sports.
In addition to these accolades he is also qualified as "Candidate for Master of Sports" both in freestyle wrestling and Combat Sambo. So far he is not been conferred "Master of Sports" title in these combat arts.
 
