  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fury's really not handling the Usyk loss well

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Threat Actor
@Silver
Joined
May 12, 2016
Messages
14,696
Reaction score
11,793
Reportedly he was out drinking heavily Friday evening with friends & family. He got so shitfaced that he was escorted out of the pub where he collapsed and hit his head on a lamppost. It seems Johnny Nelson was spot on. There won't be a rematch.

NINTCHDBPICT000908406261.jpg

tyson.png

tyson-2.png

tyson-3.png

NINTCHDBPICT000908406216.jpg

NINTCHDBPICT000908406222.jpg

NINTCHDBPICT000908406217.jpg

NINTCHDBPICT000908406265.jpg

Tyson Fury escorted from pub by Britain’s bravest bouncers before collapsing outside
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,112
Messages
55,672,949
Members
174,889
Latest member
mikey6575

Share this page

Back
Top