Fury vs Usyk press conference live now

TheShockmaster
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2012
- Messages
- 2,247
- Reaction score
- 232
It's in furys home town its just himWhere is Usyk? More of a Fury interview this.
Not sure what this "press conference" is but they already had the official pre-fight press conference back in November (they were supposed to fight in February until it was delayed and then delayed again due to Fury suffering cuts).Where is Usyk? More of a Fury interview this.
Not sure what this "press conference" is but they already had the official pre-fight press conference back in November (they were supposed to fight in February until it was delayed and then delayed again due to Fury shitting the bed because he wasn't ready, ns paying one of his cronies to cut him).
There was nothing shady going on. Fury just got cut in sparring. It happens. It won't happen again because Turki Alalshikh has imposed a big financial penalty for any future delays and it applies to both fighters.Fixed that for you! Heh heh
We will agree to disagree, but there is always a fire under any smoke concerning Tyson "Waffle King" Fury. Especially when he posts a picture from years ago pretending he was in good shape to announce the delay. But this is all just speculation, we will have to agree to disagree.There was nothing shady going on. Fury just got cut in sparring. It happens. It won't happen again because Turki Alalshikh has imposed a big financial penalty for any future delays and it applies to both fighters.
We've seen pictures since. He looks very fit. The first delay was due to a cut and subsequent damage he received in the Ngannou fight. The second delay was due to him getting cut in sparring. Both have been verified. Unless you buy into the conspiracy theory that he cut himself on purpose to delay the Usyk fight? That's ridiculous.We will agree to disagree, but there is always a fire under any smoke concerning Tyson "Waffle King" Fury. Especially when he posts a picture from years ago pretending he was in good shape to announce the delay. But this is all just speculation, we will have to agree to disagree.
It's in furys home town its just him
Bit weird but think he's done this before
When Usyk goes radio silent it's because he's training his ass off. As Karelin once said, he trains every day like Fury's never trained a day in his life. The difference in class and conditioning will show on fight night.Something seems a little off with Fury at the moment. Seems worried and trying to really G himself up or whatever. I was watching an interview with Sugar Hill with Fury after the presser and it seemed a little odd, he seems over it.
Usyk has been pretty low key and silent whilst Fury has been blabbing. Who knows what's going to happen in this fight though.