Reports say illegal streaming had 20 million views costing 1 billion in revenue. This means those people who likely weren't going to buy it anyway brought about the unthinkable when Fury and Usyk had to settle on purchasing slightly smaller solid golden fountains for their bathrooms. The TV rating industry is far more fragmented than it was in the last gen. Nothing is said in particular about any major network. Boxing without mainstream support from a major network aired in the middle east pulled a similar figure to the opening game of the world cup, and more than the super bowl which can hit 200 million - 300 million global viewers. Boxing is so fragmented I'm surprised ''where the hell am I supposed to watch this fight'' wasn't the top trending hashtag on Xitter.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury tilted the axis of the boxing world to Riyadh as the two fought a memorable fight with all 4 heavyweight straps on the line. The extravagant event proved to be a successful eye grab, with ‘Ring of Fire’ creating 5.49 billion impressions, and 564 million views across all internet platforms combined as it penetrated 137 countries. However, the picture is not all rosy as far as the business side of things goes. The event missed out on revenue of close to $1 billion. And there is only one reason.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk’s $1.3 Billion Setback Reveals Why Boxing Is a Sinking Ship
Despite pulling off impressive numbers on May 18, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury sustained a staggering loss of close to $1.3 billion. How?
www.essentiallysports.com
