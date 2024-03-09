Fury playing 4D chess...

Fury is a mastermind, as we all know. Very intelligent man. I think he may be playing 4D chess.



Intentionally look bad against Francis, a man he obviously destroys if he cared to. The aftermath? People thinking he's done as an elite boxer. Luring opponents into a false sense of security. Stirring up the betting world. Finding motivation once again to prove everyone wrong. Going in as the heavy favorite every fight feels like a no win situation and even if you win, people will say it was expected. Fury needed to motivate himself.



Fury is going to obliterate Usyk and Joshua.