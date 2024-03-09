Fury playing 4D chess...

Fury is a mastermind, as we all know. Very intelligent man. I think he may be playing 4D chess.

Intentionally look bad against Francis, a man he obviously destroys if he cared to. The aftermath? People thinking he's done as an elite boxer. Luring opponents into a false sense of security. Stirring up the betting world. Finding motivation once again to prove everyone wrong. Going in as the heavy favorite every fight feels like a no win situation and even if you win, people will say it was expected. Fury needed to motivate himself.

Fury is going to obliterate Usyk and Joshua.
 
Ngannou beat tyson....judges saved his ass. What he does now is up to him.
 
Ngannou beat tyson....judges saved his ass. What he does now is up to him.
Most pundits and pretty much all of the fans are unanimous in saying that Fury was just avvin a wee bit of a giggle with this fight.

He carried Ngannuo and made it pretty clear he didn’t want to hurt him.
 
