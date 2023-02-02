Fury FC, MMA, Texas, betting thread

Usually on Sunday and usually in Texas

Fury FC, MMA
betting thread

This thread is for any and all Fury FC events

Name: Fury Fighting Championship
Headquarters: Humble, Texas
Acronym: FFC

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/715-fury-fighting-championship-ffc

3F3IoRi.png


vs

RJ2s2wp.png







Fury FC 74: Smotherman vs. Caballero

Sunday 02.05.2023 at 05:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: Imagen Venues
Location: Houston, Texas
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 23

Fury FC 74, Sunday, February 5:

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96722-fury-fc-7
https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryFC74?src=hashtag_click&f=live

Random notes I found outside Tapology:

Jacobe Smith is only 5'6"
Miles Banks is 6'3", 80 inch reach, age 27
Jose Lemus, 5'6", age 28
Kenan Jackson 76 inch reach, says his height is 5'11" (Tapology says 5'9")
Alberto Trujillo age 30
Isiah Torres age 24
...................

5 round main event:

Cameron Smotherman
70 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.9 inches
age 25
Hometown: Houston, Texas

vs

Peter Caballero
72 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.11 inches
age 33
Hometown: Corpus Christi, Texas

Fight in Houston, Texas

Caballero ranked higher:

https://www.tapology.com/rankings/regional/1737-texas-pro-mens-bantamweight
 
Fury FC 74
February 5th

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/fury-fc-74-2790
https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/fury-fc-74

Cameron Smotherman -260
Peter Caballero +200

Alberto Trujillo -110
Anthony Canzano -110

Isaac Moreno -200
Kenan Jackson +160

Jake Heffernan +105
Matheus Camilo -135

Pablo Sabori -105
Santiago Guzman -125

Abdul Kamara -280
Shane Torres +220

Jose Ceja +500
Paris Moran -800

Aaron Phillips +270
Zachary Reese -350

Jacobe Smith -600
Leivon Lewis +425

Dominick Perez +140
Isaiah Torres -170

Jacob Romero +200
Michael Capone -260

Dimas Chapa -700
Jose Lemus +500

Andres Cisneros +240
Miles Banks -300

Gabriel Wanderley -130
Keron Reed +100


...

I took Anthony Canzano -145

nickname Fat Tony, 5.11811 inches taller, unknown reach, he was interested in the Contender Series or UFC at 125 or 135 pounds, this fight is at 125 pounds, record 7-1

Wh8s6AG.png
 
I just bet Santiago Guzman +120, 2 inch reach advantage, 1 inch taller, fighting out of Texas

Also added a unit to Anthony Canzano at -110 odds

Edit: I added Abdul Kamara -152

DiyUZrw.png




i6Dxnf6.png
 
We're on opposites lol. I'm on Trujillo and Sabori.
 
Fury fc 75

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/bouts/722815-fury-fc-75-evan-the-butcher-cutts-vs-bassil-hafez

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/fury-fc-75-2802

Evan Cutts +125

This is a rematch, this time in his home state instead of the home state of Hafez

Evan Cutts
Record: 15-5
Age: 32
Weight class: welterweight
Height: 6’1″
Place of birth: Texas
Next fight: February 17 vs. Bassil Hafez (7-3-1) at Fury FC 75 in Dallas (UFC Fight Pass)

background: For as long as he can remember, Evan Cutts has been a “super nerd who loves hero stories”. Constantly looking for hurdles to overcome, Cutts was driven by a desire for empowerment. What is more “real” and “empowering” than martial arts? It started with karate, then Cutts met Johnny Bedford and entered jiu-jitsu. He joined an LA Boxing to add another discipline and started competing in 2010. In 2011 he turned pro. In 2013, he joined the Bellator reality series Fight Master as a member of Joe Warren’s team and reached the quarterfinals. Since then, Cutts has had wins and losses but has always moved forward, through LFA, XKO, WXC and more. In recent years he has won CFFC and Fury FC titles, the latter of which he still holds.

the thin one: Thirteen years is a long time on the regional scene, but Cutts is still only 32. More importantly, he’s improving fight after fight. Winner of five of his last six, Cutts has become a must. Four of his five career losses went to eventual UFC signers. He didn’t shy away from tough fights. While it’s been detrimental to his win-loss record, Cutts has used the losses to build. In recent years he has devoted his life to training others – broadening his perspective on life and the martial arts. Cutts now seems more at peace than ever and has become quite the finisher. If the UFC is looking to add a well-rounded firefight fighter to their welterweight roster, Cutts is for you.

In his own words: “I kind of turned into a cold rage because I want to be the best martial artist and athlete that I can be. I not only want to be able to ask this of myself, but also be a role model for my students. That was part of the success of (my gym) Fitness Fight Factory. We have always led from the front. We have never asked any of our students anything that we would not do ourselves. This keeps the martial art real and pure and remains a spirit that lives on for generations. I don’t want to make it weird or esoteric, but it can happen.”

“…I feel like if you look at my records it shows I’m after her. I don’t have many fights where I’m fighting someone with an upside down record or anything stupid. I’ve actually been a bit frustrated with my last few fights. The promotion does what it can to fill a seat and ensure someone is on the other side of the cage. But I’ve had to fight some battles lately because I don’t know if others are trying to protect their record or just trying to hang around the regional circuit, but I’m trying to get into the UFC. I’d love to fight guys who are other aspiring to get there.”

“…I definitely think I could be a big influence[in the UFC]right now. I always think I’m one fight away because that’s what you hear from promoters or managers. It does not matter. I’ll have 40 fights before I’m 40. I will accumulate as many wins as I can while achieving this goal. I definitely believe I can fight at world level. I watch guys in the UFC and I’m frustrated. There are people in the UFC that I’ve won. It can be irritating when you go to a fight watch party and you watch guys fight and if you see a hole or an opening… sometimes I just look at the guys on the newer side of the UFC and how often these guys get cut within three fights? I won’t be that guy.”
 
Fury FC
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/715-fury-fighting-championship-ffc

......

Fury FC 77: Gamble vs. Cunningham

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96725-fury-fc-77

Sunday 04.16.2023 at 03:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: National Western Center
Location: Denver, Colorado
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 15

Random fight at 135 pounds:
Christian Strong is only 5'7", age 27
Daniel Gonzales is 6'0" and fighting in his state of Colorado

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/bouts/742697-fury-fc-77-daniel-gonzales-vs-christian-strong
 
@Hellowhosthat thoughts and opinion?

Amount:$250.00
To win:$455.03
Type parlay


Kyle Todrank
Alex Rego

I think its free money

Alex Rego has a far better ammy rec and Kyle is a college wrestler who's going to ragdoll this young kid.
 
This fight card is live-bettable on BetAnySports, and you can click on the Play button on the right side and a free stream pops up. I always forget that BAS has free live streams for MMA and I think all sports, but the streams are delayed a little, more so than others depending on the stream.

AFAIK, the Fury FC stream isn't too far behind the main stream.

5 fight left. Zac Riley -400 just lost to an 8-7 fighter.

https://www.sherdog.com/events/Fury-FC-77-Fury-Fighting-Championship-77-95982
 
Hammer Morton -549 just got knocked out right before the end of R1. He had zero cardio even though he won most of the round.
 
Fury FC 78: Juan Adams vs. Austin Green

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/99280-fury-fc-78
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/72655

Sunday 04.23.2023 at 05:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: Escapade 2001
Location: Houston, Texas
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 21

Main event:

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...he-kraken-adams-vs-austin-the-bodyguard-green

12 professional fights on this card

Direct message me your leans and I will send you mine

https://forums.sherdog.com/conversations/add?to=DabanggData




.
 
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/fury-fc-78-2872

Current odds for Sunday's event in Houston, Texas

Austin Green +300 (1 inch reach advantage)
Juan Adams -400

Aaron Phillips +120 (opened +275, 4 inches taller, his first fight at 170 pounds)
Quintezs Sapp -150

Craig Grove +160 (2 inches taller, from Houston, Texas)
Kenan Jackson -200



Kolton Englund -600
Nick Compton +425

Junior Maranhao +425
Nico Echeverry -600

Jacob Silva -450
Jose Ceja +350

Jacob Berry -500
Ricardo Canales +375

Kevin Kent -350
Treyvon Kentrell Coker +275

Jacob Romero +200
Jose Mercado -260 (1 inch taller)
 
Fury FC 79: Julio Rodrigues vs. Julius Holmes

This will be the 11th Fury event outside Texas, the other 68 were in Texas

This will be the 1st ever Fury FC event in the state of Oklahoma

Sunday 05.07.2023 at 03:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: Union Multipurpose Activity Center
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 13

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/99972-fury-fc-79
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/73088

Xavier Young 9 inches taller, 5'9"
Justin Weaver 5 inches taller, 5'11"

Some missing Tapology heights are here:
https://events.mixedmartialarts.com/fury-fc-79:472b9c15-1b38-4ed8-a05d-ed960ced092f

Clay: unknown height, age 27
 
Fury FC 79, Sunday, May 7

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/fury-fc-79-2884
https://fightodds.io/odds/4684/fury-fc-79-rodrigues-vs-holmes

Current odds:

Julio Rodrigues +400 +500
Julius Holmes -649 -700
Carlos Lozoya +110 +130
Luis Gurule -150 -160
Jared McLoughlin -649 -700
Jessee Gengler +400 +500
Darren Whitney -200 -220
Tracy Reeder +150 +180
Myron Dennis -225 -210
Ryan Parker +163 +170
Aj Cunningham -450 -400
Jason Mullen +300 +300
Cara Greenwell -150 -155
Christy Tyquiengco +110 +125
Austin Reed -275 -300
Justin Weaver +200 +240
Bruce Whitehead -138 -145
Tater McSpadden +105 +115
Brakenden Freeman +105 -105
Eduardo Tejada -138 -125
Abdul Kamara -649 -575
Aric Mercado +400 +425

I took Eduardo Tejada +160 on Friday





 
 
