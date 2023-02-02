DabanggData
President
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2020
- Messages
- 817
- Reaction score
- 399
Go to unread posts here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/fury-fc-mma-texas-betting-thread.4275768/unread
Usually on Sunday and usually in Texas
Fury FC, MMA
betting thread
This thread is for any and all Fury FC events
Name: Fury Fighting Championship
Headquarters: Humble, Texas
Acronym: FFC
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/715-fury-fighting-championship-ffc
vs
Fury FC 74: Smotherman vs. Caballero
Sunday 02.05.2023 at 05:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: Imagen Venues
Location: Houston, Texas
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 23
Fury FC 74, Sunday, February 5:
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96722-fury-fc-7
https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryFC74?src=hashtag_click&f=live
Random notes I found outside Tapology:
Jacobe Smith is only 5'6"
Miles Banks is 6'3", 80 inch reach, age 27
Jose Lemus, 5'6", age 28
Kenan Jackson 76 inch reach, says his height is 5'11" (Tapology says 5'9")
Alberto Trujillo age 30
Isiah Torres age 24
...................
5 round main event:
Cameron Smotherman
70 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.9 inches
age 25
Hometown: Houston, Texas
vs
Peter Caballero
72 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.11 inches
age 33
Hometown: Corpus Christi, Texas
Fight in Houston, Texas
Caballero ranked higher:
https://www.tapology.com/rankings/regional/1737-texas-pro-mens-bantamweight
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/fury-fc-mma-texas-betting-thread.4275768/unread
Usually on Sunday and usually in Texas
Fury FC, MMA
betting thread
This thread is for any and all Fury FC events
Name: Fury Fighting Championship
Headquarters: Humble, Texas
Acronym: FFC
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/715-fury-fighting-championship-ffc
vs
Fury FC 74: Smotherman vs. Caballero
Sunday 02.05.2023 at 05:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
Promotion: Fury Fighting Championship
Venue: Imagen Venues
Location: Houston, Texas
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 23
Fury FC 74, Sunday, February 5:
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96722-fury-fc-7
https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryFC74?src=hashtag_click&f=live
Random notes I found outside Tapology:
Jacobe Smith is only 5'6"
Miles Banks is 6'3", 80 inch reach, age 27
Jose Lemus, 5'6", age 28
Kenan Jackson 76 inch reach, says his height is 5'11" (Tapology says 5'9")
Alberto Trujillo age 30
Isiah Torres age 24
...................
5 round main event:
Cameron Smotherman
70 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.9 inches
age 25
Hometown: Houston, Texas
vs
Peter Caballero
72 inch reach
height 5 feet and 8.11 inches
age 33
Hometown: Corpus Christi, Texas
Fight in Houston, Texas
Caballero ranked higher:
https://www.tapology.com/rankings/regional/1737-texas-pro-mens-bantamweight
Last edited: