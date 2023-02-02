Fury FC, MMA, Texas, betting thread

Fury fc 75Evan Cutts +125This is a rematch, this time in his home state instead of the home state of HafezEvan Cutts15-532welterweight6’1″TexasFebruary 17 vs. Bassil Hafez (7-3-1) at Fury FC 75 in Dallas (UFC Fight Pass): For as long as he can remember, Evan Cutts has been a “super nerd who loves hero stories”. Constantly looking for hurdles to overcome, Cutts was driven by a desire for empowerment. What is more “real” and “empowering” than martial arts? It started with karate, then Cutts met Johnny Bedford and entered jiu-jitsu. He joined an LA Boxing to add another discipline and started competing in 2010. In 2011 he turned pro. In 2013, he joined the Bellator reality series Fight Master as a member of Joe Warren’s team and reached the quarterfinals. Since then, Cutts has had wins and losses but has always moved forward, through LFA, XKO, WXC and more. In recent years he has won CFFC and Fury FC titles, the latter of which he still holds.: Thirteen years is a long time on the regional scene, but Cutts is still only 32. More importantly, he’s improving fight after fight. Winner of five of his last six, Cutts has become a must. Four of his five career losses went to eventual UFC signers. He didn’t shy away from tough fights. While it’s been detrimental to his win-loss record, Cutts has used the losses to build. In recent years he has devoted his life to training others – broadening his perspective on life and the martial arts. Cutts now seems more at peace than ever and has become quite the finisher. If the UFC is looking to add a well-rounded firefight fighter to their welterweight roster, Cutts is for you.: “I kind of turned into a cold rage because I want to be the best martial artist and athlete that I can be. I not only want to be able to ask this of myself, but also be a role model for my students. That was part of the success of (my gym) Fitness Fight Factory. We have always led from the front. We have never asked any of our students anything that we would not do ourselves. This keeps the martial art real and pure and remains a spirit that lives on for generations. I don’t want to make it weird or esoteric, but it can happen.”“…I feel like if you look at my records it shows I’m after her. I don’t have many fights where I’m fighting someone with an upside down record or anything stupid. I’ve actually been a bit frustrated with my last few fights. The promotion does what it can to fill a seat and ensure someone is on the other side of the cage. But I’ve had to fight some battles lately because I don’t know if others are trying to protect their record or just trying to hang around the regional circuit, but I’m trying to get into the UFC. I’d love to fight guys who are other aspiring to get there.”“…I definitely think I could be a big influence[in the UFC]right now. I always think I’m one fight away because that’s what you hear from promoters or managers. It does not matter. I’ll have 40 fights before I’m 40. I will accumulate as many wins as I can while achieving this goal. I definitely believe I can fight at world level. I watch guys in the UFC and I’m frustrated. There are people in the UFC that I’ve won. It can be irritating when you go to a fight watch party and you watch guys fight and if you see a hole or an opening… sometimes I just look at the guys on the newer side of the UFC and how often these guys get cut within three fights? I won’t be that guy.”