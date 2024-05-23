Movies FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA ($26.3 Million Opening Weekend; Dragonlord's Review)

Update: May 22, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: Doesn’t reach the same greatness as Fury Road, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still rip-roaring fun thanks to its turbo-charged action sequences, beautiful cinematography and a captivating performance by Anya Taylor-Joy.

MlkQJ9y.jpeg


In 2015, George Miller unveiled his cinematic opus Mad Max: Fury Road, a relentless action masterpiece that introduced one of the great action heroines ever – Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron). Nine years later, Miller is back in the Mad Max world with a prequel that tells the origin story of a young Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy).

Set 15 years before Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is broken down in five chapters. The film starts with Furiosa as a child taken away from her home and raised by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), warlord leader of the Biker Horde. Over the succeeding chapters, the film shows how Furiosa ends up in the Citadel and how she eventually became the top imperator for Immortan Joe.

Unlike in Fury Road where it feels like the whole movie is just one extended car chase scene (which is part of its charm), Furiosa loses some momentum chronicling the life of Furiosa from abducted child to warrior driver. Furiosa’s story did not allow me to have the same intense emotional connection with Fury Road. There’s also a lot of restrictions and lack of unpredictability on the story due to the fact that this is a prequel.

The action and car chase sequences are still amazing, absolutely top-tier but it just doesn’t reach the same heights as Fury Road. Part of me thinks Miller spent all the best ideas for Fury Road and what Furiosa is left with are the second or third choices. The cinematography is still magnificent, the wasteland never looked so beautiful and spectacular. Junkie XL’s thunderous and battering drum score is still fantastic.

Anya Taylor-Joy is just marvelous as the action heroine. If I’m not mistaken, this marks the actress’ first pure action role and nails it brilliantly. She perfectly captures the smoldering intensity and quiet fury of the character. Yeah she might be on the skinny side but at least they made her action scenes believable as she was mostly driving and shooting people up, and not constantly going toe-to-toe with her opponents.

Tom Burke was wonderful as Praetorian Jack, the skilled and noble driver of the war rig. The character had a strong Max Rockatansky vibe that immediately hooks the viewers in. Alyla Browne was terrific as the young Furiosa. They did such a great job with her that I wouldn’t have mind if the movie was all about her. Australian model Charlee Fraser, who plays Furiosa’s mother, was another magnificent supporting cast member. Her portrayal of a no-nonsense, bad-ass mother in an unrelenting pursuit to save her daughter was one of the highlights of the film and could have worked in a standalone movie just about that (just without the Furiosa connection).

Chris Hemsworth as the Warlord Dementus was a mixed bag, but mostly positive. He was compelling at first but I think overstayed his welcome by the end. In the wacky and crazy world of Mad Max, Dementus seemed somewhat tame. The character needed to do something brutal and outlandish for the audience to really root against him.

We also get to see some old characters like Immortan Joe, Rictus Erectus, the Organic Mechanic and the People Eater. But since they’re not the main antagonists of the film, they all seemed mild and unintimidating unlike the first time they appeared in Fury Road. Miller must really like actor Josh Helman, who played the War Boy Slit in Fury Road, as he is back playing a different character as one of Immortan Joe’s son, Scrotus.

Although this is R-rated, there are times it feels like its holding back and the action felt a bit sanitized. A few sprinkle of gore and gruesomeness could have sold the vibe and atmosphere better, especially since this is a Mad Max world. It definitely would have sold Dementus better as a despicable villain.

Overall, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was still a blast to watch. I’m eager to watch it again without my preconceived expectations and accept the film as it is presented. George Miller proves that he is still a maestro of action carnage and unparalleled when it comes to exciting car chase sequences. Let’s just hope that it takes the filmmaker less than nine years to come up with the next Mad Max installment.

PRELIMINARY RATING: 8.5/10

I was not a fan of the ending that showed Furiosa rescuing the five brides, in essence tying everything up in full circle with the events of Fury Road. Not a fan either of them showing clips of Fury Road during the end credits. Seemed desperate and trying hard for that nostalgic bait.

I thought that scene where we see Praetorian Jack being tortured and Dementus' crew was circling around with their bikes FOR HOURS was stupid considering the scarcity of gasoline in their world.

(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.)
 
WIll probably get around to watching it next week but that it kind of my expectation, not on the level of Fury Road but a good more conventional action blockbuster hopefully with some interesting touches.

I think the reality is Miller at his age was simply not willing to go though Fury Road again, that about of pratical stunt work in that environment.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Would you say the film still felt grounded in reality given its fictional setting?
It's exactly like Mad Max: Fury Road. So if you thought that was grounded in reality or not, then it's the same with Furiosa. For me, there has always been a semi-fantastical element to the Mad Max world (except for the first movie) but it's believable enough that you just accept everything you see.
 
Quadtavius Tuck said:
No Gel Mibson? 0/10
Iirc when shooting started on fury road in 2012 mel gibson was still blacklisted for his crazy drunken rants. If they would have given him a cameo in furiosa it would have taken us out of their world and it would have been a cheesy cameo like the Expendables did with their 80s stars.
 
Last edited:
Most of the honest reviews are calling it 50% Fury Road. Just like I predicted!

Miller phoned this one in boys, happens to the best of em! Will catch at home when released.
 
I'll probably watch it just because I find Anya Taylor Joy hauntingly beautiful.

I haven't seen any other Mad Max films.


I do wish she had not gotten that stupid cheek surgery though, but it doesn't seem to be that bad in the promo images for this film.n
 
jeff7b9 said:
I'll probably watch it just because I find Anya Taylor Joy hauntingly beautiful.

I haven't seen any other Mad Max films.


I do wish she had not gotten that stupid cheek surgery though, but it doesn't seem to be that bad in the promo images for this film.n
dude watch Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. It is amazing.
 
snowbro said:
dude watch Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. It is amazing.
I am not sure I am ready to commit to the whole franchise, but is that where you would recommend starting?

(Generally speaking I can enjoy film without necessarily seeing everything in order or having to be primed with all the backstory.)
 
