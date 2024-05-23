Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 85,115
- Reaction score
- 18,627
Update: May 22, 2024
Dragonlord’s Review of FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Doesn’t reach the same greatness as Fury Road, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still rip-roaring fun thanks to its turbo-charged action sequences, beautiful cinematography and a captivating performance by Anya Taylor-Joy.
In 2015, George Miller unveiled his cinematic opus Mad Max: Fury Road, a relentless action masterpiece that introduced one of the great action heroines ever – Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron). Nine years later, Miller is back in the Mad Max world with a prequel that tells the origin story of a young Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy).
Set 15 years before Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is broken down in five chapters. The film starts with Furiosa as a child taken away from her home and raised by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), warlord leader of the Biker Horde. Over the succeeding chapters, the film shows how Furiosa ends up in the Citadel and how she eventually became the top imperator for Immortan Joe.
Unlike in Fury Road where it feels like the whole movie is just one extended car chase scene (which is part of its charm), Furiosa loses some momentum chronicling the life of Furiosa from abducted child to warrior driver. Furiosa’s story did not allow me to have the same intense emotional connection with Fury Road. There’s also a lot of restrictions and lack of unpredictability on the story due to the fact that this is a prequel.
The action and car chase sequences are still amazing, absolutely top-tier but it just doesn’t reach the same heights as Fury Road. Part of me thinks Miller spent all the best ideas for Fury Road and what Furiosa is left with are the second or third choices. The cinematography is still magnificent, the wasteland never looked so beautiful and spectacular. Junkie XL’s thunderous and battering drum score is still fantastic.
Anya Taylor-Joy is just marvelous as the action heroine. If I’m not mistaken, this marks the actress’ first pure action role and nails it brilliantly. She perfectly captures the smoldering intensity and quiet fury of the character. Yeah she might be on the skinny side but at least they made her action scenes believable as she was mostly driving and shooting people up, and not constantly going toe-to-toe with her opponents.
Tom Burke was wonderful as Praetorian Jack, the skilled and noble driver of the war rig. The character had a strong Max Rockatansky vibe that immediately hooks the viewers in. Alyla Browne was terrific as the young Furiosa. They did such a great job with her that I wouldn’t have mind if the movie was all about her. Australian model Charlee Fraser, who plays Furiosa’s mother, was another magnificent supporting cast member. Her portrayal of a no-nonsense, bad-ass mother in an unrelenting pursuit to save her daughter was one of the highlights of the film and could have worked in a standalone movie just about that (just without the Furiosa connection).
Chris Hemsworth as the Warlord Dementus was a mixed bag, but mostly positive. He was compelling at first but I think overstayed his welcome by the end. In the wacky and crazy world of Mad Max, Dementus seemed somewhat tame. The character needed to do something brutal and outlandish for the audience to really root against him.
We also get to see some old characters like Immortan Joe, Rictus Erectus, the Organic Mechanic and the People Eater. But since they’re not the main antagonists of the film, they all seemed mild and unintimidating unlike the first time they appeared in Fury Road. Miller must really like actor Josh Helman, who played the War Boy Slit in Fury Road, as he is back playing a different character as one of Immortan Joe’s son, Scrotus.
Although this is R-rated, there are times it feels like its holding back and the action felt a bit sanitized. A few sprinkle of gore and gruesomeness could have sold the vibe and atmosphere better, especially since this is a Mad Max world. It definitely would have sold Dementus better as a despicable villain.
Overall, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was still a blast to watch. I’m eager to watch it again without my preconceived expectations and accept the film as it is presented. George Miller proves that he is still a maestro of action carnage and unparalleled when it comes to exciting car chase sequences. Let’s just hope that it takes the filmmaker less than nine years to come up with the next Mad Max installment.
PRELIMINARY RATING: 8.5/10
(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.)
Dragonlord’s Review of FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Doesn’t reach the same greatness as Fury Road, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still rip-roaring fun thanks to its turbo-charged action sequences, beautiful cinematography and a captivating performance by Anya Taylor-Joy.
In 2015, George Miller unveiled his cinematic opus Mad Max: Fury Road, a relentless action masterpiece that introduced one of the great action heroines ever – Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron). Nine years later, Miller is back in the Mad Max world with a prequel that tells the origin story of a young Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy).
Set 15 years before Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is broken down in five chapters. The film starts with Furiosa as a child taken away from her home and raised by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), warlord leader of the Biker Horde. Over the succeeding chapters, the film shows how Furiosa ends up in the Citadel and how she eventually became the top imperator for Immortan Joe.
Unlike in Fury Road where it feels like the whole movie is just one extended car chase scene (which is part of its charm), Furiosa loses some momentum chronicling the life of Furiosa from abducted child to warrior driver. Furiosa’s story did not allow me to have the same intense emotional connection with Fury Road. There’s also a lot of restrictions and lack of unpredictability on the story due to the fact that this is a prequel.
The action and car chase sequences are still amazing, absolutely top-tier but it just doesn’t reach the same heights as Fury Road. Part of me thinks Miller spent all the best ideas for Fury Road and what Furiosa is left with are the second or third choices. The cinematography is still magnificent, the wasteland never looked so beautiful and spectacular. Junkie XL’s thunderous and battering drum score is still fantastic.
Anya Taylor-Joy is just marvelous as the action heroine. If I’m not mistaken, this marks the actress’ first pure action role and nails it brilliantly. She perfectly captures the smoldering intensity and quiet fury of the character. Yeah she might be on the skinny side but at least they made her action scenes believable as she was mostly driving and shooting people up, and not constantly going toe-to-toe with her opponents.
Tom Burke was wonderful as Praetorian Jack, the skilled and noble driver of the war rig. The character had a strong Max Rockatansky vibe that immediately hooks the viewers in. Alyla Browne was terrific as the young Furiosa. They did such a great job with her that I wouldn’t have mind if the movie was all about her. Australian model Charlee Fraser, who plays Furiosa’s mother, was another magnificent supporting cast member. Her portrayal of a no-nonsense, bad-ass mother in an unrelenting pursuit to save her daughter was one of the highlights of the film and could have worked in a standalone movie just about that (just without the Furiosa connection).
Chris Hemsworth as the Warlord Dementus was a mixed bag, but mostly positive. He was compelling at first but I think overstayed his welcome by the end. In the wacky and crazy world of Mad Max, Dementus seemed somewhat tame. The character needed to do something brutal and outlandish for the audience to really root against him.
We also get to see some old characters like Immortan Joe, Rictus Erectus, the Organic Mechanic and the People Eater. But since they’re not the main antagonists of the film, they all seemed mild and unintimidating unlike the first time they appeared in Fury Road. Miller must really like actor Josh Helman, who played the War Boy Slit in Fury Road, as he is back playing a different character as one of Immortan Joe’s son, Scrotus.
Although this is R-rated, there are times it feels like its holding back and the action felt a bit sanitized. A few sprinkle of gore and gruesomeness could have sold the vibe and atmosphere better, especially since this is a Mad Max world. It definitely would have sold Dementus better as a despicable villain.
Overall, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was still a blast to watch. I’m eager to watch it again without my preconceived expectations and accept the film as it is presented. George Miller proves that he is still a maestro of action carnage and unparalleled when it comes to exciting car chase sequences. Let’s just hope that it takes the filmmaker less than nine years to come up with the next Mad Max installment.
PRELIMINARY RATING: 8.5/10
I was not a fan of the ending that showed Furiosa rescuing the five brides, in essence tying everything up in full circle with the events of Fury Road. Not a fan either of them showing clips of Fury Road during the end credits. Seemed desperate and trying hard for that nostalgic bait.
I thought that scene where we see Praetorian Jack being tortured and Dementus' crew was circling around with their bikes FOR HOURS was stupid considering the scarcity of gasoline in their world.
I thought that scene where we see Praetorian Jack being tortured and Dementus' crew was circling around with their bikes FOR HOURS was stupid considering the scarcity of gasoline in their world.
(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.)