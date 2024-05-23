I was not a fan of the ending that showed Furiosa rescuing the five brides, in essence tying everything up in full circle with the events of Fury Road. Not a fan either of them showing clips of Fury Road during the end credits. Seemed desperate and trying hard for that nostalgic bait.



I thought that scene where we see Praetorian Jack being tortured and Dementus' crew was circling around with their bikes FOR HOURS was stupid considering the scarcity of gasoline in their world.