The most recent statements from ex-fighter (5-4 in the UFC) and current 'analyst' Din Thomas has sparked debate and discussions among fans about his honesty.
One MMA personality online, with 39000 subscribers on YouTube, has now responded with a video where he breaks down all these latest takes from Mr. Thomas,
while commenting on how in his eyes, it's mostly flawed logic, delusions and contradictions stemming from bias. Take a look for your self - enjoy!