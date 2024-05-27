Funny Story about Credit Cards

I was hanging out with a few peeps last week shooting the shit and I remembered some funny ish that happened about 10 years ago, so here it goes.

I'm friends with a family where one of the members struggles with physical and mental disability, he's early 40's now and has the mind of a 12 year old.
I'm sure everyone has received mail where credit card companies are trying to sell you on their cards with easy activation and instant credit.
Capital One sent one of these envelopes to the disabled guy, he filled it out without anyone knowing and received it without anyone knowing.
He then went on to spend $5-$10k I cant remember exactly how much but it was a lot on Video Games, movies, ordering food and buying some girls that came over to his house to see his brothers small jewelry.
He started to receive collection statements because he obviously wasn't paying it and would just hide them from his mom.
Eventually they phoned the house to demand payment, where his mom picked up the phone, they asked for her son and she asked why, after saying that they gave him a credit card and he racked it up she started laughing and told them the situation, then got upset with them for giving it to him so they just dropped the whole debt.
 
I think you're leaving out some detail. No way the credit card company dropped the debt. Also, did he have established credit in the past? Does he have an income? How would he get approved for 10k? Story not adding up.
 
Early 40s with the mind of a 12 year old is basically the average sherbro. One of our most popular thread on mayberry is about toys.
 
As we wind down the school year, I remind my students that once they turn 18, they will get three things in the mail on their birthday:

1. A card from Grandma. So, call her and say thank you.

2. A card from Selective Service (just the boys). So, fill it out if you want to be eligible for financial aid, a government job, etc.

3. A credit card. Rip it up a d throw it away.
 
Early 40s with the mind of a 12 year old is basically the average sherbro. One of our most popular thread on mayberry is about toys.
Yea, bunch of fucking weirdos and virgins in that thread .
 
I think you're leaving out some detail. No way the credit card company dropped the debt. Also, did he have established credit in the past? Does he have an income? How would he get approved for 10k? Story not adding up.
I guess he must've had a credit rating just like anyone else and because he never had any kind of debt up until his thirties gave him a decent rating. He is on disability so he gets money from the government that his mom is in charge of but it goes to him.
I'm pretty sure the CC company realized that it was a lost cause and cut there losses.

I'm sure there are details I'm forgetting but the base of it is, credit card company gave a disabled guy a credit card, disabled guy racked it up, CC company phoned to collect and ran into his mom who laughed at them and pretty sure she said go ahead and try to sue my disabled son or something along those lines, it was awhile ago but I assure you it happened.

or maybe I just made it up, take it how you want.
 
