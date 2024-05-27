Funny Story about Credit Cards

I was hanging out with a few peeps last week shooting the shit and I remembered some funny ish that happened about 10 years ago, so here it goes.



I'm friends with a family where one of the members struggles with physical and mental disability, he's early 40's now and has the mind of a 12 year old.

I'm sure everyone has received mail where credit card companies are trying to sell you on their cards with easy activation and instant credit.

Capital One sent one of these envelopes to the disabled guy, he filled it out without anyone knowing and received it without anyone knowing.

He then went on to spend $5-$10k I cant remember exactly how much but it was a lot on Video Games, movies, ordering food and buying some girls that came over to his house to see his brothers small jewelry.

He started to receive collection statements because he obviously wasn't paying it and would just hide them from his mom.

Eventually they phoned the house to demand payment, where his mom picked up the phone, they asked for her son and she asked why, after saying that they gave him a credit card and he racked it up she started laughing and told them the situation, then got upset with them for giving it to him so they just dropped the whole debt.