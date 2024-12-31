Funniest video game?

Comedy is not often associated with video games (at least not for me).

But what are some video games or video game moments that you found genuinely funny?

For me, High on Life by the Rick and Morty creators was definitely one of them.

I didn't play GTA V but I happen to see some funny clips on youtube from time to time.

 
I know South Park humor can be very hit or miss for some but The Stick of Truth and at times Fractured but Whole had me laughing out loud.

I also appreciated the simple humor of the Ratchet and Clank series.
 
Ooh, hard to say. Maybe GTA in general? For me probably the GTA games, the TimeSplitters series, and the Postal games. TimeSplitters has goofy, corny humor.
 
I played the Stick of Truth through tears of laughter. South Park is definitely hit or miss, but they absolutely nailed the video game medium for their comedy.
 
