Funniest action/fight scenes in movies

Slobodan

Slobodan

Post your favourites

[YT]giJCL_jhnsE[/YT]
[YT]GRvPcaNZxq8[/YT]
[YT]byOw4AYd7-8[/YT]
[YT]imM6omziU_I[/YT]
 
bennett-commando-o.gif
 
The other guys

That opening with Samuel L Jackson / The Rock is AMAZING

Not much else to see in that film though.
 
Couldn't find a clip of just the fight scene, but in Blue Steel there is a scene where John Wayne has a nice little brawl with a bad guy and kicks his butt while the bad guy's buddy is 20 ft away around the corner of the barn. At no point does the bad guy shout for help and they make very little noise during a rather drawn out fist fight. I always thought it was hilarious that the bad guy's buddy was standing there oblivious 20 ft away for the whole thing.

I think it was Blue Steel, anyway. It's been so long that I'm second guessing myself on which movie it was. My dad used to watch a lot of John Wayne movies when I was a kid.
 
Lol that body builder one was great.
 
Not movies, but I defy anyone to beat Al Bundy vs Spare Tire Johnson. On a count of three.

 
Don't judge Bollywood because we dance around trees and our heroines can dance in bikinis in sub-zero weather.

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

ok yeah, nvm. maybe we over-do it a little.
 
uWot said:
Don't judge Bollywood because we dance around trees and our heroines can dance in bikinis in sub-zero weather.
we don't judge bollywood because we have more sense than to watch that 3rd rate shit.
 
It's long, but trust me. It just keeps getting better and better.

 
Every fight scene in Ong Bak edit oops misread title thought it was favorite not funniest
 
[YT]74OBuMA2qEk[/YT]
a classic...

Slobodan Milos said:
Post your favourites

[YT]imM6omziU_I[/YT]
as soon as i read the thread title, this one popped into my mind. Other stuff you posted is hilarious, especially the bodybuilders scene.

uWot said:
giphy.gif

ok yeah, nvm. maybe we over-do it a little.
Matrix-Terminator Bollywood adaptation?
 
