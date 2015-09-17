Funniest action/fight scenes in movies

Couldn't find a clip of just the fight scene, but in Blue Steel there is a scene where John Wayne has a nice little brawl with a bad guy and kicks his butt while the bad guy's buddy is 20 ft away around the corner of the barn. At no point does the bad guy shout for help and they make very little noise during a rather drawn out fist fight. I always thought it was hilarious that the bad guy's buddy was standing there oblivious 20 ft away for the whole thing.
I think it was Blue Steel, anyway. It's been so long that I'm second guessing myself on which movie it was. My dad used to watch a lot of John Wayne movies when I was a kid.