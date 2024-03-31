Fundora's eyes

Fundora looks like he is very near-sighted. His glasses are enormous and he seems to never take them off, unless he is actually fighting.



Even in the post-ring interview with Spence he was squinting around struggling to see him. Given his visual deficits, does this compromise his abilities?



I'm sure that shot selection, distance management (especially fighting at length) and reading the opponent are much harder with such poor visual acuity.



I can't recall any elite fighter with such poor vision...