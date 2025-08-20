Fun fact: DDP was the first fighter to land a takedown on Khamzat

heohanwuoc
Dec 16, 2017
- 1,211
- 1,287
Under PRiDE rules, he also wouldn’t have been stood up by a dolt like Goddard or saved by 5 minute bells.PRIDE rules would have seen DDP given 2 yellow cards, and then eventually a red card.
I know you're trolling, but it's not even true in make believe land
Dricus is that you?Yellow cards would have been issued to Khamzat due to just stalling & holding Dricus on ground and not trying to finish the fight
Only "offense" that Khamzat did was just holding Dricus on the ground and some "brutal" knees to the thigh of Dricus
Can't be, mangokush isn't folding immediately on the Pride rules thing lol. DDP would have stopped trying by nowDricus is that you?
Dricus won this fight under PRIDE rules
Actually made the attempt to finish the fight in the 5th with the RNC while Khmazat just hugged the whole fight
Under PRIDE rules he would be deemed the winner just for attempting to finish the fight while Khamzat would have been given yellow cards and possible DQd for stalling and holding
Under the pussified UFC rules though, Khamzat won
Even the crowd was booing all that hugging and cheered when Dricus locked in the RNC which officially was the only sub attempt
Khamzat fans who are defending this hugfest better keep up that same energy when other huggers in the UFC do this
It's actually embarrassing that Khamzat crucifixed him 5 times in one fight and couldn't finish him; usually even getting to that position is a fight-ender.Despite Marc Goddard’s resets, Dricus set a new world record for most strikes absorbed in a single UFC fight and most time spent mounted in crucifix hold in a single UFC fight.