Fun fact: DDP was the first fighter to land a takedown on Khamzat

Despite Marc Goddard’s resets, Dricus set a new world record for most strikes absorbed in a single UFC fight and most time spent mounted in crucifix hold in a single UFC fight.
 
Dricus won this fight under PRIDE rules

Actually made the attempt to finish the fight in the 5th with the RNC while Khmazat just hugged the whole fight

Under PRIDE rules he would be deemed the winner just for attempting to finish the fight while Khamzat would have been given yellow cards and possible DQd for stalling and holding

Under the pussified UFC rules though, Khamzat won

Even the crowd was booing all that hugging and cheered when Dricus locked in the RNC which officially was the only sub attempt

Khamzat fans who are defending this hugfest better keep up that same energy when other huggers in the UFC do this
 
PRIDE rules would have seen DDP given 2 yellow cards, and then eventually a red card.

I know you're trolling, but it's not even true in make believe land
Under PRiDE rules, he also wouldn’t have been stood up by a dolt like Goddard or saved by 5 minute bells.

Khamzat would’ve been free to knee his brains in from the crucifix mount or any time he was on his hands and knees, which was often.

In a PRIDE ring, Dricus wouldn’t have been able to grab the fence like he did.
 
Sheesh.. he lost so fucking badly on Saturday that even in the hypothetical perfect timeline where PRIDEFC is still putting on MMA shows....

He'd have still lost 🤣🤣
 
Yellow cards would have been issued to Khamzat due to just stalling & holding Dricus on ground and not trying to finish the fight

Only "offense" that Khamzat did was just holding Dricus on the ground and some "brutal" knees to the thigh of Dricus

Exactly.
I hope the people who defend this fight feel the same way when it happens again.
Because it’s funny, I’m seeing the same people who cried about Merab grapplefucking OMalley are the same people making all the excuses defending Khamzat.
 
I am really surprised Khamzat made no effort to finish. He was generally hyper aggressive, I figured at some point during 21 min of control time he would have tried to end it.
 
It's actually embarrassing that Khamzat crucifixed him 5 times in one fight and couldn't finish him; usually even getting to that position is a fight-ender.
 
