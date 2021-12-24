Fun Fact:Brian Ebersole was suspended for landing a cartwheel kick

DennisHallmansSpeedo
The commission thought the fight was set up. lol.
Where did you see this? Looked it up and saw he was suspended on suspicion of a fixed fight with Shannon Ritch, but that wasn't the fight he won by cartwheel kick.
Ebersole used to post here until you jack asses ran him off. Thanks.
It does look susYou mean this kick?
It's the Dawg. Cmon now.
I miss Chris Lytle. The guy was super exciting
Or this Sean Salmon-esque attempt?
I liked him. If he were reading this, he'd get a thumbs up and a 'you're cool' from me.
Really? Well damn. Why did he leave?
first oneYou mean this kick?
Or this Sean Salmon-esque attempt?
Why call all of us jackasses? We didnt all run him off. Some jackasses did for sure and there are a lot of them here but not all of us.