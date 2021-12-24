Fun Fact:Brian Ebersole was suspended for landing a cartwheel kick

You mean this kick?

tumblr_m74u3zZ4t91ry1rm7o1_250.gif


Or this Sean Salmon-esque attempt?
Zbv94.gif

Where did you see this? Looked it up and saw he was suspended on suspicion of a fixed fight with Shannon Ritch, but that wasn’t the fight he won by cartwheel kick.
 
So they just suspend fighters based on their own suspicions? I wonder if that means Amanda Nunes is gonna be investigated based on her latest 'performance'.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Ebersole used to post here until you jack asses ran him off. Thanks.
Why call all of us jackasses? We didnt all run him off. Some jackasses did for sure and there are a lot of them here but not all of us.
 
