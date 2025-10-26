usernamee
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2010
- Messages
- 28,705
- Reaction score
- 47,616
Rewatching the poke here and realizing he didn't make much of a fuzz about the poke when it occured and covers for it by saying "It didn't feel that bad at first"
Making a fuzz just removing the bandage here and anything the doctor does is resulting in Tom wincing in pain
Another doctor removes the bandage and Tom is wincing badly and doctor seems surprised
Tom is a fighter, clearly tough as fuck, no reason he couldn't man up and let a doctor remove a bandage without making faces like a seven year old. Anybody seriously believe if he had an eye injury like this happen in everyday life and he went to his doc he would sit and grimace and wince in pain like this?
Making a fuzz just removing the bandage here and anything the doctor does is resulting in Tom wincing in pain
Another doctor removes the bandage and Tom is wincing badly and doctor seems surprised
Tom is a fighter, clearly tough as fuck, no reason he couldn't man up and let a doctor remove a bandage without making faces like a seven year old. Anybody seriously believe if he had an eye injury like this happen in everyday life and he went to his doc he would sit and grimace and wince in pain like this?