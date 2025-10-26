Media Full video released by Tom from ambulance & hospital

Rewatching the poke here and realizing he didn't make much of a fuzz about the poke when it occured and covers for it by saying "It didn't feel that bad at first"



Making a fuzz just removing the bandage here and anything the doctor does is resulting in Tom wincing in pain


Another doctor removes the bandage and Tom is wincing badly and doctor seems surprised



Tom is a fighter, clearly tough as fuck, no reason he couldn't man up and let a doctor remove a bandage without making faces like a seven year old. Anybody seriously believe if he had an eye injury like this happen in everyday life and he went to his doc he would sit and grimace and wince in pain like this?
 
In on what? Checking out a guy's eye that says he's in pain? If you go to the doctor and say you have eye issues they will do the same for you. Some conspiracy, eh.
You literally didn't even watch the video or understand anything that was being conveyed. Why should anybody care about your opinion.
 
tenor.gif
 
Theyre playing it up
Ive had worse eye injuries and not once do you grimace in pain when you remove the bandage.
You hold it. Its irritated but not ugh ohhh head down and whine/move around type pain he does ..

And the need to ask the question. "Was right to stop the fight" its like they wanted to ask
To make everyone believe them
The doctors saying he needs a check up on monday is just to do a check up.. which means its actually fine
If there is huge damage he isnt leaving that hospital that day..


He was able to see the replay.
Hes fine. Just not when the cameras on him..
then he goes back to normal ..

Im sure it sucks, no denying he got poked
But hes playing this up like a little school boy in the principles office
 
Sorry but your boyfriend poking you in the eye with his penis when you're blowing him doesn't count as an eye poke. It's different with real fighters doing real fighting.
 
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Tom withdrawing. There’s a lot on the line for someone in his position. The HW title but more importantly his health when it comes to his eyes. His whole future of HW champion and legacy is also on the line. Also his money making ability for his future.
 
Not being blind and being able to fight a pro mma fighters who is giant are two different things. He doesnt have to need eye surgery to not fight. If he lost no one would view losing with one eye as better then taking a NC. Not everyone is as tough as these sherdoggers
 
What are you even talking about?

They spar in MMA gloves all the time. And I didn't say anything about quitting, I was talking about the doctor's visit afterwards.

Are you drunk?
 
and he knows none of this at the time of the incident.
 
