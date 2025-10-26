Theyre playing it up

Ive had worse eye injuries and not once do you grimace in pain when you remove the bandage.

You hold it. Its irritated but not ugh ohhh head down and whine/move around type pain he does ..



And the need to ask the question. "Was right to stop the fight" its like they wanted to ask

To make everyone believe them

The doctors saying he needs a check up on monday is just to do a check up.. which means its actually fine

If there is huge damage he isnt leaving that hospital that day..





He was able to see the replay.

Hes fine. Just not when the cameras on him..

then he goes back to normal ..



Im sure it sucks, no denying he got poked

But hes playing this up like a little school boy in the principles office