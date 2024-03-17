Crime Full Video of NYC Subway Fight where Shooter gets Shot with Own Gun

I couldn't find this posted anywhere.

Summary - Black guy jumps subway turnstile. He gets on train and starts getting really aggressive against Latino guy for some unknown reason. They start fighting. Some girl comes in from behind and stabs black guy with either his own knife or her own (not sure.) The black guy had a knife too which he put down on the seat earlier. Another guy comes in and breaks up fight.

Black guy pulls out gun and starts threatening that he will get them when they get off. Video goes offscreen, but you hear gunshots. Latino guy wrested gun away from black guy and then shoots black guy 4 times.

No idea why it doesn't let me embed. Copy and paste Twitter link -https://twitter.com/LattinaBrown/status/1768430156710904302

Or reddit thread -

 
That Latino privilege and I guess the national guard missed this petty turnstile jumper, but if the police stopped him it would be profiling
 
Glad that savage got the FAFO treatment. That girl is marriage material.
 
nhbbear said:
That Latino privilege and I guess the national guard missed this petty turnstile jumper, but if the police stopped him it would be profiling
You really are obsessed with race while simultaneously bitching about race being brought up too much.
 
Poon Goon said:
You really are obsessed with race while simultaneously bitching about race being brought up too much.
The story is racial. The black guy thought he was one of the migrants and was screaming "fuck your race, I love my blacks". He also went to prison for trying to slit a cabbie's throat, but the cabbie blocked the knife with his hand and crashed the car, and they were only charged with robbery and weapons possession instead of attempted murder, so the guy was let out early and his parole just ended in 2022.

Luckily, the governor has spoken, and decided the real away here is to ban guns, as if we don't already know that the black guy already couldn't legally own a gun but was still there and still waving it around the subway car and threatening strangers with it.
 
More random 'muricans shooting each other in public places for no apparent reason. Its not news its just a way of life for them.

Will only get worse with influence of rampant narcissism and delusional self importance, entitlement and callousness increasing across society.
 
nostradumbass said:
The story is racial. The black guy thought he was one of the migrants and was screaming "fuck your race, I love my blacks". He also went to prison for trying to slit a cabbie's throat, but the cabbie blocked the knife with his hand and crashed the car, and they were only charged with robbery and weapons possession instead of attempted murder, so the guy was let out early and his parole just ended in 2022.

Luckily, the governor has spoken, and decided the real away here is to ban guns, as if we don't already know that the black guy already couldn't legally own a gun but was still there and still waving it around the subway car and threatening strangers with it.
Another crime that could have been prevented if DAs actually did their jobs and didn't play identity politics meets virtue signaling highs.
 
They always say it's unrealistic when the villain goes on a long monologue before finishing off the good guy in Hollywood movies. Well, this guy did exactly that and apparently got himself shot for it.
 
TheGreatA said:
They always say it's unrealistic when the villain goes on a long monologue before finishing off the good guy in Hollywood movies. Well, this guy did exactly that and apparently got himself shot for it.
The only difference between reality and fiction is the fact that fiction has to be credible

-Tom clancy
 
