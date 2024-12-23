News FULL UFC: Saudi Card Released - Rate it Out Of 10?!

Black9

Black9

Dec 9, 2023
1,813
8,793
UFC has been banging with the cards with UFC 311, 312 and this

Rate out of 10?

 
Its okay for a fight night. I feel like you wouldn't even have to tell me its in Saudi Arabia though because just based off the card I could guess its in the UAE or SA.
 
Some solid fights on there. A 6 or a 7. Aliskerov, Pavlo, Leavitt, Mckinney, Shara, Adesanya.
 
Pretty good for a Fight Night.

Interesting placement for Sergei and Rosenstruik.
 
Immediate thoughts are very good, but then you realise the main two fights are highly likely to be mildly boring staring contests for the most part. 6/10. It has some fun fights though and should be an early UK start time so I'll defo watch.
 
Shara should be the main
 
The_Renaissance said:
Immediate thoughts are very good, but then you realise the main two fights are highly likely to be mildly boring staring contests for the most part. 6/10. It has some fun fights though and should be an early UK start time so I'll defo watch.
Shara is must see tv
 
Looks very nice. I love the oil fucks. This is gonna be at Saudi time too probably. Love it.
 
Croaker said:
Bunch of literal "whos"

inb4 I'm a casual because I don't suck UFC dick and watch multiple sports/orgs
I've heard of 8 of them and that's it for me, still 3 really good fights so it's a big fight night let alone POV at this point.
 
Solid Fight Night for sure. 6/10 on paper. As a PPV would be a 4/10
 
Where's Jasmine Jasudavicous vs Mayra Silva?

The sheik guy said he wanted women fights next time and then all they signed was Jas/Silva, but it's not on that list.
 
The Monkey King is fighting, which automatically elevates the card.
 
