Dolidze/Fluffy should be several fights higher on the card. With Costa pullout history that's a very thin card at the top when discounting for probability of bouts. Moreover, Islam is so feared that like 3 of his last 5 opponents have pulled out and they needed to find someone short notice. DP isn't a P so he won't look for an excuse but that's a very thin card w/ a lot of matchmaking risk exactly where it can ill afford.



Need a strong top 10 fight from a top division or top 5 fight from a weaker division IMO. Something like Gamrot/BSD; top 10 caliber fight from a strong division and you have your backups already in camp and on weight.