Full UFC 302 Card Has Been Released Via UFC - Thoughts?

The order is not exact as noted by the press release,
however outside of new fights being announced last second this should be the full card.

Thoughts?
Probably going to be like:
Islam vs Poirier
Sean vs Costa
Jailton vs Romanov
Fluffy vs Doldize
Kopylov vs Almeida
 
Last edited:
Dolidze/Fluffy should be several fights higher on the card. With Costa pullout history that's a very thin card at the top when discounting for probability of bouts. Moreover, Islam is so feared that like 3 of his last 5 opponents have pulled out and they needed to find someone short notice. DP isn't a P so he won't look for an excuse but that's a very thin card w/ a lot of matchmaking risk exactly where it can ill afford.

Need a strong top 10 fight from a top division or top 5 fight from a weaker division IMO. Something like Gamrot/BSD; top 10 caliber fight from a strong division and you have your backups already in camp and on weight.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
I think Costa speaks better English than Strickland
costa's english is good and strickland speaks fine. i don't like the guy's behavior, but he's more legible than a lot of english speaking fighters (max, conor, paddy, etc.)...
 
Black9 said:
Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez which is one of the most underrated fighters right now IMO
Big facts! ^

watch his last fight if you can, and in cage interview @Luthien

(and others if u have the time lol)

Made me a fan, exciting guy
 
