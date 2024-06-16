  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Full Tank vs Haney sparring video released

Lol what's up with Floyd talking shit to Davis the whole time?

The difference in power is obvious. I can't believe Haney hit Davis with a sucker punch when he wasn't looking and Davis just shrugged it off lol.

I think some of these sparring matches are entertaining than some fights. They should release more of these officially and probably could get some revenue off of it.
 
pugilistico said:
Of course the difference in power is obvious, but also Abdul Wahid has a great chin.

The commentators were talking shit yesterday saying he was rocked or buzzed or whatever, but it wasn't even close to being true. He generally walks right through flush powershots and shrugs them off.
 
Davis won’t even mention Floyd’s name anymore bc he is a thirsty ass hater
 
Mayweather is such a shyster I can see why everyone eventually turns on him. Pretends like he cares about these youngins but just wants to sign them to mayweather promotions
 
That pressure from 16 year old Haney right off the back is crazy. 16 oz gloves and headgear really changes things.

What’s up with AB trying to save Devin and Floyd trying to get a gassed tank killed. Fook the mayweathers.

Tank must have been in terrible shape. He looked really muscular but not necessarily boxing shape. Those couple times tank turned up he had Haney hurttt
 
FlowchartRog said:
Frank Martin did buzz him I think but it was a good shot. Also does he even go by Abdul wahid and is he even serious about the Islam stuff? I didn't hear him praise Allah or anything last night. I think it's mandatory for any Muslim fighter no?
 
not sure how this footage does anything but make floyd and haney look like dickheads. an out of shape davis got hazed at one of the most brutal gyms of all time and barely got touched clean, also had haney panicking whenever he threw. couple that with tank getting a KOTY contender the night they released this, i would say this backfired.
 
GolovKing said:
Frank Martin did buzz him I think but it was a good shot. Also does he even go by Abdul wahid and is he even serious about the Islam stuff? I didn't hear him praise Allah or anything last night. I think it's mandatory for any Muslim fighter no?
He was wearing trunks with multicoloured crucifixes which said GOD on the cuff. I’d gonna guess that’s borderline haram.
 
