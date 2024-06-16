StopDucking
This just came out for those interested.
Lol what's up with Floyd talking shit to Davis the whole time?
The difference in power is obvious. I can't believe Haney hit Davis with a sucker punch when he wasn't looking and Davis just shrugged it off lol.
I think some of these sparring matches are entertaining than some fights. They should release more of these officially and probably could get some revenue off of it.
Frank Martin did buzz him I think but it was a good shot. Also does he even go by Abdul wahid and is he even serious about the Islam stuff? I didn't hear him praise Allah or anything last night. I think it's mandatory for any Muslim fighter no?Of course the difference in power is obvious, but also Abdul Wahid has a great chin.
The commentators were talking shit yesterday saying he was rocked or buzzed or whatever, but it wasn't even close to being true. He generally walks right through flush powershots and shrugs them off.
He was wearing trunks with multicoloured crucifixes which said GOD on the cuff. I’d gonna guess that’s borderline haram.Frank Martin did buzz him I think but it was a good shot. Also does he even go by Abdul wahid and is he even serious about the Islam stuff? I didn't hear him praise Allah or anything last night. I think it's mandatory for any Muslim fighter no?