Full concerts thread

Note to the mod(s) : I posted some stuff tonight on an old thread of mine that had the same objective (posting full live performances) but had a shitty title and don't seem to be here anymore when I look for it. Feel free to merge or delete the older one
 
Portishead - Roseland NYC Live (1998)

Magnificent...one of my favourite concert films. The visuals, mood, small venue...all perfectly complement the music. This guy has a good quality playlist with the songs in the correct order:

 
If you’re in the mood for a great solo singer-songwriter, here’s Jeff Tweedy.

 
Not a full concert, just a quick 2 tracks live ; french rap/rock/ragga muscled machup with an iconic voice

 
The fucking hassle to find old stuff from known groups that can embed ... Props to the uploaders that tweak these things
 
