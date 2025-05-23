Fuck it feeling friendly pick your parlays first 10 people

Its been done before by someone about 5 years ago and then some clown named mposh who people think it's me but it's not first 10 people who gives me a parlay they like I will bet 5$ on it and if it hits I'll zelle you half of it I don't have cash app or apple pay or none of that crap I used to have PayPal but apparently for some dumb ass reason they blocked me not sure why.



Rules



1. No white belts becUse I don't want someone to just create a new account and pick more



2. Parlay needs to be at least 500$ win



3. If you for some reason take every single dog and it hits for like 50k or whatever it might be you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to get my money anything over a 1000$ win you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to withdraw the winnings



4. My site doesn't allow me to do this fighter wins by ko or this fighter wins by sub parlays. So can only be over/under and ML bets you also can't do the over and the fighter or the under and the fighter in the same parlay.



5. I will send you a screenshot of the bet Fri night sometime of your bet.



6. 1000$ or less you will be paid out immediately anything over 1000$ you will need to wait about a week or 2 for the money



7. Any questions ask away