Fruit smoothies are awesome (when consumed the right way)

I blend up strawberry, blueberry, kiwi and banana, with a couple scoops of full fat greek yoghurt (low fat tastes awful).

I might add a splash of milk to thin the consistency.

Most importantly, I drink it out of a flask with a straw. This makes it so much easier to consume, taste better and is much more fun.

It's like a whole meal, so "knocking it back" defeats the purpose. I like to drink it slowly over a few minutes.

Sometimes I'll take a walk, listen to some sounds whilst carrying my flask and sipping from it.

Packed with anti-oxidants, great for hair, skin, health in general. The yoghurt being a pro-biotic assists with intestinal fauna and flora.

Also makes your poop come out like soft serve ice crea
 
