Fruit smoothies are awesome (when consumed the right way)

Home_Slice
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2022
- Messages
- 494
- Reaction score
- 333
I blend up strawberry, blueberry, kiwi and banana, with a couple scoops of full fat greek yoghurt (low fat tastes awful).
I might add a splash of milk to thin the consistency.
Most importantly, I drink it out of a flask with a straw. This makes it so much easier to consume, taste better and is much more fun.
It's like a whole meal, so "knocking it back" defeats the purpose. I like to drink it slowly over a few minutes.
Sometimes I'll take a walk, listen to some sounds whilst carrying my flask and sipping from it.
Packed with anti-oxidants, great for hair, skin, health in general. The yoghurt being a pro-biotic assists with intestinal fauna and flora.
