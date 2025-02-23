  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Food & Drink Frozen Spicy Chili Noodles - When Expectations meets Reality

Contempt said:
Organic succulent tofu... Is this what passes for a succulent Chinese meal these days? :(
I put "silken" tofu in my hot and sour soup as a texture element when I make it but it's with a ton of Char Siu pork that I've roasted.
Tofu tastes of fuck all.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Such an Aussie post.
We are known to enjoy our succulent Chinese meals... even if they lead to the occasional problem with the law...
Lost me at Tofu.

You newbs need to get some Buldak Ramen and add some chicken, fried egg, green onions, shrimp, baby bok choy...ect...ect
 
