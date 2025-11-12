Movies From these 4 Robin William films, which are his best 5 scenes?

From these 4 Robin William films, which are his best 5 scenes?

  • Good Morning, Vietnam - First Broadcast

    Votes: 8 26.7%

  • Good Morning, Vietnam - What a Wonderful World

    Votes: 5 16.7%

  • Good Morning Vietnam - Funny scene

    Votes: 3 10.0%

  • Dead Poets Society - What will your verse be?

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Dead Poets Society - "Carpe diem. Seize the day."

    Votes: 12 40.0%

  • Dead Poets Society - Ethan Hawke poem

    Votes: 1 3.3%

  • Dead Poets Society - O Captain, my Captain!

    Votes: 9 30.0%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Could You Make Me a Woman?

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - I do voices

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Looks Like a Lady

    Votes: 6 20.0%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Cake Face

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Swimming Pool

    Votes: 6 20.0%

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Full Dinner

    Votes: 5 16.7%

  • Good Will Hunting - The Painting

    Votes: 6 20.0%

  • Good Will Hunting - When did you know she was the one for you?

    Votes: 5 16.7%

  • Good Will Hunting - "What Do You Wanna Do?

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Good Will Hunting - (coffee joke, fart in her sleep)

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Good Will Hunting - "A defence mechanism"/Sean & Gerry argue.

    Votes: 5 16.7%

  • Good Will Hunting - Robin Williams and Matt Damon sitting on the bench talking

    Votes: 16 53.3%

  • Good Will Hunting - It's not your fault

    Votes: 11 36.7%
  • Total voters
    30
  • Poll closed .
Since Robin Williams has extensive amount of good to great scenes in his film career. I just narrowed down his best scenes from four films.

I know, he has other amazing scenes from other films, but I think these scenes on this poll are his quintessential of his career.

Hope you enjoy this.





















 
Please vote.


Prefect said:
Alladin is the best work that Robin Williams ever did in film.
It's also an animation. I'd rather pick great scenes from live action acting.

And I disagree about that's his best work. To each their own I guess.
 
Bench Park, Will Hunting.

Don't think this is a close debate.

Never got him as a comedian,
But he was an incredible actor.

One of the best ever honestly.
He could make you laugh,
make you cry,
and even if he was a 5'7'' known comics,
he was believable in a menacing role.
 
Staph infection said:
@Takes Two To Tango How do you not have any scenes from The Fisher King? It is such a great movie and one that people just dismiss from his catalog.
Yes, The Fisher King has great scenes indeed. I was thinking of putting some in, but I couldn't add it. I might actually delete this thread/poll and do it over again. We'll see. : - )
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Yes, The Fisher King has great scenes indeed. I was thinking of putting some in, but I couldn't add it. I might actually delete this thread/poll and do it over again. We'll see. : - )
Seeing The Fisher King get some love would be great!
 
