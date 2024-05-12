From the Archives: Brave Sgt-at-Arms confronts shooter inside Quebec's National Assembly

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,193
Reaction score
42,460
Very courageous of this man, not a surprise considering his past experiences. Jalbert served in World War II and the Korean War, ultimately attaining the rank of major in the Royal 22e Régiment.

en.wikipedia.org

René Jalbert - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Forty years ago, on May 8, 1984, a heavily armed man dressed in combat fatigues entered the National Assembly in Quebec City and killed three government employees.Thirteen others were injured, and if it weren’t for the level-headed response of the National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms and retired army major, René Marc Jalbert, many more could have been hurt.

Jalbert's heroism is captured on video as he enters the chamber where the shooter, Canadian Forces Corporal Denis Lortie, sits on the main chair with his automatic weapons.Jalbert eventually persuades Lortie to let others pinned down in the chamber leave.Jalbert was honoured with Canada’s highest civilian award for bravery, the Cross of Valour. He died of cancer at the age of 74 in 1996, the same year Lortie was released from prison on parole.



(To be honest I never heard about this story until today)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,113
Messages
55,538,668
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top