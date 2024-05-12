From the Archives: Brave Sgt-at-Arms confronts shooter inside Quebec's National Assembly

Very courageous of this man, not a surprise considering his past experiences. Jalbert served in World War II and the Korean War, ultimately attaining the rank of major in the Royal 22e Régiment.Forty years ago, on May 8, 1984, a heavily armed man dressed in combat fatigues entered the National Assembly in Quebec City and killed three government employees.Thirteen others were injured, and if it weren’t for the level-headed response of the National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms and retired army major, René Marc Jalbert, many more could have been hurt.Jalbert's heroism is captured on video as he enters the chamber where the shooter, Canadian Forces Corporal Denis Lortie, sits on the main chair with his automatic weapons.Jalbert eventually persuades Lortie to let others pinned down in the chamber leave.Jalbert was honoured with Canada’s highest civilian award for bravery, the Cross of Valour. He died of cancer at the age of 74 in 1996, the same year Lortie was released from prison on parole.(To be honest I never heard about this story until today)