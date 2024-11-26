Movies From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?

Choose Five.

Based on the work they did in that decade.


Click on the link below to see what movies were made during that time.



www.imdb.com

Advanced search

www.imdb.com www.imdb.com



My picks:


GettyImages-161678495.jpg


robin-williams-his-style-during-the-90s-v0-t2427g3u3l3d1.jpg


TOF257.jpg


actor-tom-hanks-164311_large.jpg


41f4a556daf0df2d7828586bb1aeba9b.jpg



Tony Leung: Wong Kar Wai and John Woo movies
Tom Hanks: Forrest Gump, Ryan
Kevin Spacey: Keiser Soze, American Beauty, LA Confidential
De Niro: Heat, Goodfellas, Casino, Cape Fear, even Jackie Brown
Val Kilmer: Doors, Heat, Batman, Tombstone
For fun, Ziko, the short fat guy in Kusturica's 1990s movies
Brad Pitt had a lot of great hits but he is often not the best actor
Denzel Wahington and Edward Norton also had great performances
 
Thank you for your picks and breakdown.
 
