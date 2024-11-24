Movies From the 1980s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    10
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,843
Reaction score
46,999
From the 1980s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals


Down to six and only one choice.

67708149-11753437-Early_days_Tom_was_a_fresh_faced_24_year_old_when_he_appeared_in-a-2_1676798976608.jpg


a709eff72ccab72eb997b5af0eb8cd66.jpg


young-mel-gibson-in-pink-buttondown-photo-u1


daniel-day-lewis-actor-1st-august-1989-ERJGM0.jpg


D39qBNEWAAYFjFw.jpg:large


aa4eae79829ef3248d5e6fc9ac1dab8f.jpg



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @Fedorgasm @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @The Good The Bad The HBK @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @toasty @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @Bobby Fischer @TJ Dillashank
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From 1920 to 1939 - Who is the best actor? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
8
Views
268
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From 1920 to 1939 - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
11
Views
268
Bullitt68
Bullitt68
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1940s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
4
Views
143
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1950s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
3
Views
139
MichiganMMA1978
MichiganMMA1978
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1970s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
7
Views
175
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,127
Messages
56,563,475
Members
175,282
Latest member
humblesauce

Share this page

Back
Top