Movies From the 1980s - Who are the 5 best actors?

Choose Five.

Based on the work they did in that decade.


Click on the link below to see what movies were made during that time.



www.imdb.com

Advanced search

www.imdb.com www.imdb.com



My picks:


gene-hackman-4de15cded5444c90aac9a6b5b85c1537.jpg



young-harrison-ford-v0-537z62zr3p091.jpg


young-robert-de-niro-v0-pmjund9q7hva1.jpg


river_phoenix_1991-3n-w.jpg


gettyimages-639600538.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
Harrisonovabitch Ford and DeNiro are 100% hacks.
 
