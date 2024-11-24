Movies From the 1980s - Who are the 3 best actors? (The Finals)

Choose Three.

From the 1980s - Who are the 5 best actors?


Based on the work they did in that decade.

Click on the link below to see what movies were made during that time.
My picks:
Please vote.
Who de feck votes for Harrisonuvabitch?
Robin Williams
Robert De Niro
Daniel Day-Lewis
 
Gibson, Lewis, Rourke.

A lot of one note guys with a lot of charisma on the list.
 
