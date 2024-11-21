  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

From the 1970s - Who is the best actor? (The Finals)

Choose One.

From the 1970s - Who are the 5 best actors?


It's down to these 3.


young-robert-de-niro-v0-pmjund9q7hva1.jpg


2zxcn9j0j6981.jpg


DWE6s8MVwAEMdp5.jpg



De Niro has Godfather 2, Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Deer Hunter, Raging Bull? in this decade
Pacino has Serpico, Godfather 1 and 2, Dog Day Afternoon, Panic in the needle park, Scarecrow (weird movie)
Nicholson has Chinatown, the cuckoo's nest, lots of good indie movies, not sure of Shining being in this decade
I think Pacino didn't need a Tier-1 movie director to have a great movie
 
Dreyfuss is underrated imo he was great in Jaws and Close Encounters.
 
Pacino simply because Raging Bull was out in 1980. If that was 79 a totally different discussion!
 
I am not going to distinguish between their 'great' roles, as all three have them in that top tier. And all three tend to be in the big drama/action type movies.

I pick De Niro as i think he stretched out beyond that group of movies and had some really good work, more than the other two did.
 
This is a tough one.

If Raging Bull is included, then De Niro.

If not, it's either Nicholson or Pacino.
 
