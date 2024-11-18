  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies From the 1960s - Who are the 3 best actors? (The Finals)

Choose Three.

From the 1960s - Who are the 5 best actors?


Based on the work they did in that decade.



Click on the link below to see what movies were made during that time.
My picks:

olivier.jpg


Toshiro-Mifune-Grand-Prix-1966.jpg


1955_peterotoole_700x875_ozMdEvY0c-sm.jpg



Steve and Clint. I voted Kirk as well but not super informed on most of the rest to be honst.
 
