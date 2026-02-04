From knee surgeries to careers ended. Should oblique kicks be banned in MMA?

Yeah that shit is whack and isn’t exactly an entertaining strike-way too much damage for not enough excitement. Keeping this in doesn’t make fights more competitive or fun to watch, nor does it display technical mastery it just ruins careers and fighters lives-it’s stupid to keep in. If we’re going to allow life changing damage in MMA we might as well legalize soccer kicks again as well as low blows.Sure it takes away an offensive maneuver but is this really worth it? Do you really want to destroy your opponents leg? When several top contenders end up out of contention for a year over one move than that move isn’t worth it to keep-it ruins potential matchups and stagnates the divisions as wellI guess learning to defend against them is the only other alternative, but what do you guys think? We run into knee problems in MMA all the time already so I think any unnecessary damage is dumb to accommodate-although I’m all for the violence.But I also think these fighters invest so much time in preparing their skills for these fights and there aren’t so many athletes who are willing to take this type of damage unless it’s unavoidable-so we’re literally shortening the careers of the only people willing to participate in this sport by keeping these kinds of strikes legal