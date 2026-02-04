  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

From knee surgeries to careers ended. Should oblique kicks be banned in MMA?

Yeah that shit is whack and isn’t exactly an entertaining strike-way too much damage for not enough excitement. Keeping this in doesn’t make fights more competitive or fun to watch, nor does it display technical mastery it just ruins careers and fighters lives-it’s stupid to keep in. If we’re going to allow life changing damage in MMA we might as well legalize soccer kicks again as well as low blows.

Sure it takes away an offensive maneuver but is this really worth it? Do you really want to destroy your opponents leg? When several top contenders end up out of contention for a year over one move than that move isn’t worth it to keep-it ruins potential matchups and stagnates the divisions as well

I guess learning to defend against them is the only other alternative, but what do you guys think? We run into knee problems in MMA all the time already so I think any unnecessary damage is dumb to accommodate-although I’m all for the violence.

But I also think these fighters invest so much time in preparing their skills for these fights and there aren’t so many athletes who are willing to take this type of damage unless it’s unavoidable-so we’re literally shortening the careers of the only people willing to participate in this sport by keeping these kinds of strikes legal
I want to see broken faces not broken legs (unless it’s a knee/heel hook) Body shot KO’s are fun as well, leg kick attrition KO’s used to happen with the Muay Thai kicks to the thigh and we’ve seen calf kicks stop guys as well, but these kinda strikes make guys wait years to come back and fight. We are kinda wasting everyone’s time with this-You really think the best fighter in the world is just a guy stomping on peoples knees? Might as well just legalize stomps to grounded opponents as long as it’s not to the head and we can be stomping each others leg fat into submission that’ll really show us who the best is
 
of course stomps should be legalized

there are 2 examples of the best fighter in the world, the GOAT, kicking out people's knees
 
No, calf kicks and head kicks can also cause devastating injuries but we don't ban those

I think fighters need to adapt to them better by not being so heavy on the front foot - Muay Thai fighters are good on this so despite oblique kicks being legal, they aren't really a devastating or effective move in MT
 
yes and while we're at it, we need to ban dirty nails. bacterial composition analysis pre and post fight.

maybe also ban the position of guard.
 
i get the argument for why it should be banned. leg locks you can defend or tap to, but pushkicks to knee are instant and can cause permanent damage and sideline someone for years. at the same time it shouldn't be banned because it would weaken the sport. headkick KOs cause permanent brain and can take years off of someone's life, shouldn't they be banned too?
 
I think people have more of a problem with oblique kicks because they are "cheap"

A headkick is not really something you can spam constantly, and it generally takes a great commitment to throw.

Most people dont find a fight ending on someone's knee blowing out satisfying, that's not what they paid to see, and it might mean the fighter is out for a long time, if not for good, over something no one cares to see.

It's a spectator thing. It has it's drawbacks.
 
If every time a fighter attempted a lock, they went straight to wrenching it (like thrusting their hips straight up into an armbar), so it went straight to a break without a chance to tap, you can guarantee there'd be rules against it.

Fighters have the good sense and sportsmanship to try and secure locks and apply constant pressure. A strike to the joint doesn't do that, and doesn't allow for it. So we shouldn't allow for it. I feel like 60% of the resistance to this is only because of the rarity, and that if fighters were doing it every fight like they were throwing a jab, those people would be against it
 
