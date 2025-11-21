Social From his own POV, was it a big mistake for Desantis run for president?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
3,876
Reaction score
1,632
I say no. There are not that many chances and should have taken it even if he failed. The nuclear destruction of him a lot of people predicted did not happen.
 
If he had waited until Trump was done he might still have national relevance.

Considering he's an irredeemable bag of shit, I'm glad he didn't.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
If he had waited until Trump was done he might still have national relevance.

Considering he's an irredeemable bag of shit, I'm glad he didn't.
Click to expand...
Done with tanking the republican brand Bush style?

Who has national relevance? JD?
 
It was dumb and pointless, but not the career ender some thought it was.

What blows me away about it, is that people on this forum were smarter than his staffers, who thought he actually had a chance. That said, campaigns are pretty much a slush fund for the losers. Easy way to raise a bunch of money that nobody seriously keeps track of, real quick.
 
HereticBD said:
It was dumb and pointless, but not the career ender some thought it was.

What blows me away about it, is that people on this forum were smarter than his staffers, who thought he actually had a chance. That said, campaigns are pretty much a slush fund for the losers. Easy way to raise a bunch of money that nobody seriously keeps track of, real quick.
Click to expand...
Why would anyone not think he had a chance in a rational universe?
 
The lifts in the boots was a bigger mistake.
 
Mr Holmes said:
The lifts in the boots was a bigger mistake.
Click to expand...
Every candidate will have imperfect pictures and whole lets end a career nonsense over it stopped working.

tenor.gif
 
He's been the best governor in the nation by a mile. Absolutely killed it during covid which is why all the politicians that passed draconian measures on their people wound up vacationing in his free state.
 
Last edited:
I thought he would beat Trump, Trump's 2020 election response is embarrassing, the dumb dems made him a martyr with the over prosecution, elevated his stock.

His charisma was lacking for sure, he has been good governor. 2021/22 there use to be daily hit peices on him and a lot of threads about RDS because people thought he would be the next I think.
 
“So you like state fair food, huh?”…
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Why would anyone not think he had a chance in a rational universe?
Click to expand...
Because barring a small window of Trump dropping in popularity in 2021, Trump had the party on lockdown. It was irrational to think anyone else had a chance. Trump didn't even have to show up to any debates, because the margins were so absurdly in his favor. It was practically an incumbent primary.
 
After the 2022 midterms, the party seemed to want to move on from Trump. DeSantis became the frontrunner for a while. So no, I think he had a good reason to believe he could do it. He should've seen the writing on the wall once support for Trump began growing after all the law fare against him.
 
Confucamus said:
After the 2022 midterms, the party seemed to want to move on from Trump. DeSantis became the frontrunner for a while. So no, I think he had a good reason to believe he could do it. He should've seen the writing on the wall once support for Trump began growing after all the law fare against him.
Click to expand...

yeah people re-write history just because DeSantis ultimately tanked, they forget that he was semi-anointed by the Murdoch empire as the successor to Trump so had at least as good a chance as anyone and possibly better.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
If he had waited until Trump was done he might still have national relevance.

Considering he's an irredeemable bag of shit, I'm glad he didn't.
Click to expand...
What makes RDS an irredeemable bag of shit, but criminals like Newsone, Cuomo, and Hochul aren’t? What standard of measure are we using here?
 
He had a shot at being VP or a top Cabinet pick... he did not slam the door on his political career, but he clearly made it more difficult to ascend.
 
The man wears high heels, that's a non starter for me personally 😂
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Not regular at his job and if you dig into every moment of a persons life you can vote for ET because no one is perfect.

So...

iu



So Trump can humiliate him in person and nuke his brand?
Click to expand...

That's what Trump does... he's an asshole.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,065
Messages
58,479,853
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top