I say no. There are not that many chances and should have taken it even if he failed. The nuclear destruction of him a lot of people predicted did not happen.
Done with tanking the republican brand Bush style?If he had waited until Trump was done he might still have national relevance.
Considering he's an irredeemable bag of shit, I'm glad he didn't.
Why would anyone not think he had a chance in a rational universe?It was dumb and pointless, but not the career ender some thought it was.
What blows me away about it, is that people on this forum were smarter than his staffers, who thought he actually had a chance. That said, campaigns are pretty much a slush fund for the losers. Easy way to raise a bunch of money that nobody seriously keeps track of, real quick.
Every candidate will have imperfect pictures and whole lets end a career nonsense over it stopped working.The lifts in the boots was a bigger mistake.
He did not run in a time when it mattered. Senile Biden, Kamala, JD Vance...His charisma was lacking for sure,
Because barring a small window of Trump dropping in popularity in 2021, Trump had the party on lockdown. It was irrational to think anyone else had a chance. Trump didn't even have to show up to any debates, because the margins were so absurdly in his favor. It was practically an incumbent primary.Why would anyone not think he had a chance in a rational universe?
After the 2022 midterms, the party seemed to want to move on from Trump. DeSantis became the frontrunner for a while. So no, I think he had a good reason to believe he could do it. He should've seen the writing on the wall once support for Trump began growing after all the law fare against him.
Not regular at his job and if you dig into every moment of a persons life you can vote for ET because no one is perfect.The man wears high heels, that's a non starter for me personally
So Trump can humiliate him in person and nuke his brand?He had a shot at being VP or a top Cabinet pick...
So...
