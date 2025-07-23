  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime From Canada to Finland, a US neo-Nazi fight club is rapidly spreading across the globe

‘Active clubs’ that use martial arts to espouse far-right, fascist ideologies are proliferating in the US and abroad

Ben Makuch

More than a dozen men wearing black masks and sunglasses – obstructing any open source investigators from easily identifying them – appeared in a Telegram video in front of city hall in London, Canada, in June.

“Mass deportations now,” the men yelled in unison, holding up banners with the same slogan. “No blood for Israel.”

While this type of scene with masked men chanting is a relatively common occurrence in the US, this incident in Canada illustrated the underbelly of a surging global movement: neo-Nazi “active clubs”, American-born neofascist fight clubs, are rapidly spreading across borders.

London, a larger Canadian city in what is a rust belt in the province of Ontario, has had a long history with the Ku Klux Klan dating back to the 1920s and a racist murder of a Pakistani-Canadian family in 2021. But the arrival of an active club, which has also shown itself in other nearby towns and cities like Toronto (the country’s largest metropolitan area), is a relatively new development.

“Welcome to Hamilton, our city,” one Telegram post from the same Canadian active club wrote with its symbol posted on a sticker beside a sign for one of Ontario’s largest cities. “Folk-Family-Future!”

Around the world, Canada isn’t the only country being introduced to these clubs, which are fitness and mixed martial arts groups operating out of local gyms and parks that espouse neo-Nazi and fascist ideologies. Already proliferating across the US in a number of states, active clubs openly take their historical cues from the Third Reich’s obsession with machismo and their modern inspiration from European soccer hooliganism.
Recent research published by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) has shown that since 2023, these clubs are newly sprouting in Sweden, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the UK, Finland and for the first time, in Latin America with two chapters in Chile and Colombia appearing.

According to the GPAHE research, there are now chapters in 27 countries, with new youth wings – akin to Hitler Youth-styled clubs – are surging stateside and abroad, “metastasizing” across western countries and recruiting young men into toxic, far-right ideologies encouraging race war.

“The Active Club model was designed by Rob Rundo,” said Heidi Beirich, founder of GPAHE, referring to an infamous neo-Nazi and New Yorker who pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to riot at 2017 political rallies in California.

Around that time, Rundo was also the leader of the Rise Above Movement, a neo-Nazi gang that had four of its members charged for their role in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but later pivoted to spreading the idea of active clubs among followers as the new nerve centers for fascistic indoctrination and recruitment.
- We dont want to go investigate a school ful of bald white guys with ugly tattoos.

“As far as we can tell, Rundo isn’t directly involved with chapters of the movement in a systematic way, but the chapters are inspired by him and the ideology he stands for,” said Beirich.

Beirich explained that although Rundo isn’t likely to have a hand in these groups, it meshes with his original vision of active clubs being “autonomous and local”. But many of these chapters of active clubs in countries with large populations of white people – some of whom openly have gravitated towards racist, nativism in recent years – promote each other as a global struggle and are linked in a network of accounts on the Telegram app.

One set of accounts, in particular, that have become the sort-of tastemakers among neo-Nazis online, have promoted several local active club chapters across the world and applauded those they think are creating the effective models to emulate.

The same accounts admire the work of Thomas Sewell, a well-known and violent Australian neo-Nazi, who has been promoting active club-styled groups in his country:
“Their organization should be what every dissident group across European civilization seeks to emulate,” said one admiring post about Sewell and his crew.

Beirich said Sewell, who previously admitted to have personally tried to recruit the Christchurch mass shooter to one of his past groups, is aligned with Rundo’s politics.

“Sewell, just like Rundo, is a violent neo-Nazi recruiting new members to prepare for violence against both political enemies and the communities he targets, such as immigrants, Jews and the LGBTQ+ community,” she said, adding that he was “hosting MMA-style training and tournaments” to attract new followers.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship and the combat sports that fall under its purview, have become a locus for the far right. Likewise, Sewell and Rundo have promoted learning these sports as a means of becoming street soldiers, akin to modern-day brownshirts, for their movement.
Other organizations, which are more obviously political and engaging in public displays of activism, have seen this model of trained violence as a means of recruiting and solidifying their ranks. Patriot Front, an American proto-fascist hate group known for public marches and propagandizing natural disasters, has outwardly linked itself to the active club movement.

Its leader, Thomas Rousseau recently posted a group image with himself and others doing “grappling and striking” training at a martial arts gym in north Texas.

Beirich described how members of Patriot Front “often work closely with Active Club chapters” including participating in their mixed-martials training. On Telegram, active club chapters regularly share Patriot Front propaganda.

“Join Patriot Front if you are in America,” one active club adjacent account posted on Telegram, with nearly three thousand views.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/23/neo-nazi-fight-club
 

A neo-Nazi fight club that secretly infiltrated a Tennessee martial arts school where young children train has been banned from the facility, after an inquiry by the Guardian.

Last month, the South Central Tennessee Active Club published video footage on the messaging app Telegram showing its members participating in combat training at Shelbyville BJJ Academy, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Shelbyville, Tennessee, that offers classes to students as young as three years old.

The group is part of the wider Active Club network, which consists of dozens of decentralized cells across the US and abroad that use combat sports to lure people into white nationalist and neo-Nazi causes.

While lesser known than other far-right groups like the Proud Boys, experts warn Active Clubs are acutely dangerous because they recruit boys and young men into violent white nationalist circles by using notions of fraternity as a gateway to extremism.

White Lives Matter protestors in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on 27 October 2017. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images

“What makes them unique is the ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing’ approach, which aims at fooling law enforcement into believing Active Clubs are just about sports,” Alexander Ritzmann, a political scientist and senior advisor at the Counter Extremism Project who studies the movement, told the Guardian.

In a 2023 report, Ritzmann warned that the ultimate goal of Active Clubs “is the creation of a stand-by militia of trained and capable [right wing extremists] who can be activated when the need for coordinated violent action on a larger scale arises”.
- Street Fighter. A woke video-game full of multiracial fighters

At one point in the video posted by the Tennessee cell, an Active Club flag featuring a sonnenrad, a symbol of Nazi Germany that has been adopted by neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists, can be seen hanging on the wall where young children would normally gather.

Screenshots of a video posted to the South Central Tennessee Active Club Telegram channel in May 2025. Photograph: Obtained by the Guardian
After it was presented with the video of the Active Club training at its facilities, Shelbyville BJJ Academy told the Guardian “that type of behavior at our gym is a direct violation of our code of ethics and goes against our community offering as a safe place for children and adults.
“The situation has been remedied promptly and we appreciate you bringing this to our attention,” the school continued, in a statement. “We can assure you, this will not be happening again. Ever.”

The academy also rejected the Active Club’s extremist ideology, emphasizing: “We accept and welcome all people. We all belong. No matter background, skin color, creed, nationality, or status.”

As for how the group gained entry, the school said it provides keypad access to members so they can train outside regular class hours. It believes the Active Club entered using this method and said the access code has been changed
While the South Central Tennessee Active Club blurred the faces of most of its members shown in the video taken at Shelbyville BJJ Academy, the face of one man was left uncensored. His name: William Chase May.

Records on Smoothcomp, a software used to organize and record combat sports events, show he was awarded his blue belt by Shelbyville BJJ Academy in 2023.

The school confirmed that May was a member, though said his attendance was infrequent and that he only showed up from “time to time”.

He was banned after the Guardian brought his identity to its attention and, the academy said, an internal investigation into whether any other members made unauthorized use of the facility is ongoing.

Riztmann told the Guardian that the Active Club’s presence at the Tennessee academy is especially concerning because the movement’s architect, the white supremacist Robert Rundo “laid out the principle recruiting strategy, which includes reaching out to minors at schools”.
An image posted to Shelbyville BJJ’s Google Reviews page by Chase May in 2023, showing him at an event at the school where young children were present. Images have been blurred to protect the identity of the children pictured. Photograph: Obtained by the Guardian

In April, the Guardian reported on Telegram accounts which showed many Active Clubs in the US had participants between the ages of 16 and 18.

Multiple images posted to the Google reviews page of Shelbyville BJJ by May, under the alias “Chase Odinson” show he had trained and interacted with young children at the school as far back as 2023.

May viewed a request for comment sent to him on Telegram by the Guardian, but did not reply.

Images of the Active Club chapter training at the Shelbyville school were first discovered in September by a pseudonymous independent researcher who tracks Tennessee Active Clubs, according to chat logs they shared with the Guardian.
- We dont suport racial segregration

In December, they began posting some of their findings on the social media network Bluesky, where they use the alias Inteltwink.

“It was through Chase May that I identified Shelbyville BJJ,” they told the Guardian, adding that they identified him after they “infiltrated TAC’s private telegram chat”.

An image posted to Chase May’s Telegram account in October 2024 shows him posing alongside Patriot Front leader Ian Elliott. Photograph: Obtained by the Guardian

While it is unclear how frequently or for how long the Active Club used the school’s facilities, the latest video confirms the group was sharing documentation of its activities there for months.

The seat of Bedford County, Shelbyville is a city of 23,000 located 50 miles southeast of Nashville, the state capital. Tennessee has been identified in recent years by researchers and journalists as a hotbed for violent white nationalist activity.

In 2023, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) revealed a statewide Tennessee Active Club was holding networking events and fight clubs at a Nashville area general store owned by a self-declared “actual literal Nazi”.

Last month, the SPLC reported that the statewide Active Club was being secretly controlled by the Patriot Front, a racist and neo-fascist hate group.

In March, News Channel 5 reported Patriot Front had established a 122-acre compound in Tellico Plains.

And, last fall, the Daily Beast reported that one of the men Channel 5 identified as a leader of that compound, Ian Elliott, had infiltrated another child-friendly Tennessee grappling school in Athens (the school kicked him out).

Meanwhile May, who was part of the Active Club that infiltrated Shelbyville school, appears to be acquaintances with Elliott.

An image he posted to his personal Telegram account on 26 October 2024 shows him and the Patriot Front leader posing alongside a third man whose face is obscured with a sonnenrad.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/21/tennessee-neo-nazi-martial-arts
 
If they get as large and as violent
as antifa then you have something to start to worry about
 
"Your're a dirty immigrant loving :eek::eek::eek:.. unless you take off your clothes, get in the cage and wrestle with me until we are nice and sweaty... then we hit the showers together and see where the night takes us... got it, liberal?!?"
 
sounds like a stupid idea infiltrating clubs as covert Nazis when you could just start your own club. I think some of these club owners were caught and instead played dumb about nazis coming around their gym.
 
I'm confused, I read both articles and unless I missed something scanning over them, it doesn't exactly state anything that they've done that is "Neo Nazi", just a bunch of shit like "He drives a BMW which comes from Germany, where the Nazi's were formed" and shit like that.

Shouldn't they be waving around Swastikas and calling for the death of the joos?

The standard for being called a "Nazi" these days is so low. They certainly seem right wing, sure.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I'm confused, I read both articles and unless I missed something scanning over them, it doesn't exactly state anything that they've done that is "Neo Nazi", just a bunch of shit like "He drives a BMW which comes from Germany, where the Nazi's were formed" and shit like that.

Shouldn't they be waving around Swastikas and calling for the death of the joos?

The standard for being called a "Nazi" these days is so low. They certainly seem right wing, sure.
If you disagree with the left you are a racist Nazi. So its lost all meaning.
 
oldshadow said:
If you disagree with the left you are a racist Nazi. So its lost all meaning.
Yeah I'm pretty much desensitized to words like Nazi, racist and fascist these days, they've completely lost all meaning to the point where if some leftie tells me that so and so is literally Hitler, I just take it to mean "sane person who doesn't buy into your woke lunacy".

The left is like the boy who cried wolf at this point, it may very well be that these particular individuals are actual neo Nazis, but no one will believe it at this point because they would say the same thing about some milk-toast conservative who calls himself Christian and believes in law and order.
 
