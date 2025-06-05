Social From 21x to 290x: How CEO Pay, Housing Costs, and Inflation Left 90% Behind

In 1965, a CEO earned about 21x more than the average worker​

By 2024, that number skyrocketed to 290x in the U.S. I guess it's similar in most of the other countries around the world
The rich got richer — and everyone else fell behind.

Housing​

In 1965, the average U.S. home cost $21,500 ($215,000 in today’s dollars).
In 2024, it's over $419,000.
Wages? Nowhere near doubled.

Rent​

1965: $100/month ($1,000 today)
2024: Average renters now need to earn $70k–$80k/year just to afford basic rent.
For many, that's more than half their income.

Europe isn’t spared​

Home prices in EU capitals rose sharply — cities like Zurich, Geneva, and Paris now top €14,000/m².
Rents are up 15–20% in many major cities.


Inflation is eating away your pay​

Meanwhile, corporate profits & executive bonuses have surged.
In Europe, some minimum wage earners spend over 50% of income on rent alone.



This isn’t just a housing issue.​

It’s a system-wide imbalance:
-Wages are stagnant
-Costs are rising
-Wealth is concentrated at the top

The result? Over 90% of people are struggling to stay afloat.


In short:​


Housing is unaffordable
Wages aren't keeping up
Middle class is shrinking
CEO pay is off the charts


The system seems to be broken.
 
How would importing millions and millions of 3rd world aliums affect these things? Because the fruit ain't picking itself...
 
The only answer is to once again cut taxes on the rich.
The Elite has figured out most Americans are fucking dumb. Distract them with bullshit social issues, and they will be too angry to see they people they voted for has sold them the fuck out.
Here is the crazy part not only do they cut the Elite taxes, they set up pork programs to give them welfare or direct bullshit government contracts their way.
The only answer is one election like 60%+ of Congress loses their election, then the corrupt fucks in government will finally realize it is We the People, not We the Elite.
 
Housing wouldn’t be as bad (although still bad due to corporate greed) if they stopped foreigners (looking at you CCP) from buying up homes and land
 
dudes making 400G a year.... I dont think they kill the housing market.....

from my understanding, australia has a wrecked housing market, and their CEO's get paid only a fraction of what american CEO's get paid.

america, we got private equity and immigrants to house

australia has to house all of them "asians"
 
We have an environment where poor conservatives have told themselves that if a liberal catches them sucking a rich guy's dick, then maybe the liberal will also think they must be rich as well. We keep trying to tell them that this isn't how that works, and there is no need to spend their life on their knees.

Do you really think the trumpers who are on the first page are doing well in life? Most of them here try to pretend they are retired multi-millionaires, without being able to put together a compound sentence.
 
I'm sick and tired of all these poor people complaining about money
 
Darkballs said:
We have an environment where poor conservatives have told themselves that if a liberal catches them sucking a rich guy's dick, then maybe the liberal will also think they must be rich as well. We keep trying to tell them that this isn't how that works, and there is no need to spend their life on their knees.
Darkballs said:
Do you really think the trumpers who are on the first page are doing well in life? Most of them here try to pretend they are retired multi-millionaires, without being able to put together a compound sentence.
You ever notice you only see Trump flags on boats?
 
