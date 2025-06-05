tonil
In 1965, a CEO earned about 21x more than the average workerBy 2024, that number skyrocketed to 290x in the U.S. I guess it's similar in most of the other countries around the world
The rich got richer — and everyone else fell behind.
HousingIn 1965, the average U.S. home cost $21,500 ($215,000 in today’s dollars).
In 2024, it's over $419,000.
Wages? Nowhere near doubled.
Rent1965: $100/month ($1,000 today)
2024: Average renters now need to earn $70k–$80k/year just to afford basic rent.
For many, that's more than half their income.
Europe isn’t sparedHome prices in EU capitals rose sharply — cities like Zurich, Geneva, and Paris now top €14,000/m².
Rents are up 15–20% in many major cities.
Inflation is eating away your payMeanwhile, corporate profits & executive bonuses have surged.
In Europe, some minimum wage earners spend over 50% of income on rent alone.
This isn’t just a housing issue.It’s a system-wide imbalance:
-Wages are stagnant
-Costs are rising
-Wealth is concentrated at the top
The result? Over 90% of people are struggling to stay afloat.
In short:
Housing is unaffordable
Wages aren't keeping up
Middle class is shrinking
CEO pay is off the charts
The system seems to be broken.