Friends wife has tissue paper skin.

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Chief of Sherbro Island
@plutonium
Joined
Dec 1, 2021
Messages
53,555
Reaction score
87,423
So I was talking to my friend (been my best friend for 30 years) and his wife the other day, and she's the type to get mad when you break her balls.
I was fuckin around with her about her forgetting the receipt when she picked up the food for the fights a couple of weeks back.

So I say to her last week as she's leaving "don't forget the receipt"...me and my boy laughed.
She storms back in the house and said "you go pick it up", and went in her room like a little bitch and slammed the door.
So I went and grabbed the grub.

When I come back he's trying to explain my personality like Im some fuckin experiment lol.

I said to her "Im a love me or hate me sort of person, and sometimes the one's that love me, end up hating me...and the one's that hate me start to love me."

I speak my mind, and sarcasm is like my first language (its how I grew up), and she should know that already since she's been married to my boy for like 4 years already.

I don't really care if she likes me on a personal level, but she should be used to me by now though, considering she laughs when I break my homeboys balls, yet cries when I do it to her smfh.

Im so glad my wife isn't soft like that because I would lose my mind.

Perfect example of that...Me and my wife are at this place in Maine I go to, and there's like 100 people there, most are very lovey dovey spiritual type people (good people).

So I'm over near the smoking area telling dirty jokes to a crowd of about 10-15 people and we're all laughing out asses off.
This lady says to my wife "you gonna let him say that"?

My wife said "he's a big noy I don't tell him how to talk" and she shrugged her shoulders at the lady...the lady stormed off lol.

God damn I love my wife, she's the real deal.


Sorry, needed to vent sirs/ma'ams.
 
StonedLemur said:
So I was talking to my friend (been my best friend for 30 years) and his wife the other day, and she's the type to get mad when you break her balls.
I was fuckin around with her about her forgetting the receipt when she picked up the food for the fights a couple of weeks back.

So I say to her last week as she's leaving "don't forget the receipt"...me and my boy laughed.
She storms back in the house and said "you go pick it up", and went in her room like a little bitch and slammed the door.
So I went and grabbed the grub.

When I come back he's trying to explain my personality like Im some fuckin experiment lol.

I said to her "Im a love me or hate me sort of person, and sometimes the one's that love me, end up hating me...and the one's that hate me start to love me."

I speak my mind, and sarcasm is like my first language (its how I grew up), and she should know that already since she's been married to my boy for like 4 years already.

I don't really care if she likes me on a personal level, but she should be used to me by now though, considering she laughs when I break my homeboys balls, yet cries when I do it to her smfh.

Im so glad my wife isn't soft like that because I would lose my mind.

Perfect example of that...Me and my wife are at this place in Maine I go to, and there's like 100 people there, most are very lovey dovey spiritual type people (good people).

So I'm over near the smoking area telling dirty jokes to a crowd of about 10-15 people and we're all laughing out asses off.
This lady says to my wife "you gonna let him say that"?

My wife said "he's a big noy I don't tell him how to talk" and she shrugged her shoulders at the lady...the lady stormed off lol.

God damn I love my wife, she's the real deal.


Sorry, needed to vent sirs/ma'ams.
Click to expand...
I opened this thread expecting this to be about someone who bleeds and gets cut all the time because their skin is physically thin. Boy was I in for a surprise when that’s not at all what this was about.

But I deal with the same shit. Me and my wife go ham on each other. “Why’d you miss the left turn don’t be such a stupid shit” type of stuff. It’s playful, we razz each other. and yes, in the privacy of our own home we make incredibly offensive jokes. But we also try to be aware of who we’re around and “adjust” appropriately. Sounds like this is someone you can’t have a banter type of relationship with.

Honest question OP, does she participate and dish it out as well when you’re all razzing each other, or does she stay quiet and stay out of it?
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
I opened this thread expecting this to be about someone who bleeds and gets cut all the time because their skin is physically thin. Boy was I in for a surprise when that’s not at all what this was about.

But I deal with the same shit. Me and my wife go ham on each other. “Why’d you miss the left turn don’t be such a stupid shit” type of stuff. It’s playful, we razz each other. and yes, in the privacy of our own home we make incredibly offensive jokes. But we also try to be aware of who we’re around and “adjust” appropriately. Sounds like this is someone you can’t have a banter type of relationship with.

Honest question OP, does she participate and dish it out as well when you’re all razzing each other, or does she stay quiet and stay out of it?
Click to expand...

My wife can hack it, but my boys wife acts like a little baby when its done to her.

When I do it to anyone else she's quick to laugh, but man if anyone busts her balls she turns into an instababy lol
 
You sound like an insensitive prick. I'd think we get along well.

Idk dude, some people are just like this. I work with grown men like this. They love to talk shit about everyone and everything, but when it comes back their way, they get pretty sensitive about it and very defensive. Sign of the times?

And congrats on finding a good woman who will have your back. Always 1 c-bag, control freak in the crowd who thinks their feelings matter more than everyone else who finds it funny.
 
supermurph said:
You sound like an insensitive prick. I'd think we get along well.

Idk dude, some people are just like this. I work with grown men like this. They love to talk shit about everyone and everything, but when it comes back their way, they get pretty sensitive about it and very defensive. Sign of the times?

And congrats on finding a good woman who will have your back. Always 1 c-bag, control freak in the crowd who thinks their feelings matter more than everyone else who finds it funny.
Click to expand...
Im really not insensitive to be honest, I just like to fuck around with people.

I called my boy a piece of shit the other day kidding around and she was the first to laugh...and then I bust her balls about a receipt and she throws a fit like a 5 year old when you take their toy away lol
 
StonedLemur said:
Im really not insensitive to be honest, I just like to fuck around with people.

I called my boy a piece of shit the other day kidding around and she was the first to laugh...and then I bust her balls about a receipt and she throws a fit like a 5 year old when you take their toy away lol
Click to expand...

Maybe she was on the rag. You can bring that up with her next time. I'm sure it will go over well lol
 
supermurph said:
Maybe she was on the rag. You can bring that up with her next time. I'm sure it will go over well lol
Click to expand...

No she's literally like this all the time, but throwing out "you on the rag" would probably get me stabbed lol.

Would definitely be funny as fuck though lmfao
 
I was expecting her to get mad because you compared her skin to the receipt.


You're such an insensitive cunt.

Probably why I like your sarcastic fucking arse.
 
Tone C said:
I was expecting her to get mad because you compared her skin to the receipt.


You're such an insensitive cunt.

Probably why I like your sarcastic fucking arse.
Click to expand...

I yake that as a full on compliment coming from a git like you sir lol.

(Bows in respect)
 
Thought she had some medical condition after reading the thread title lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,830
Messages
55,588,894
Members
174,835
Latest member
Geezo75

Share this page

Back
Top