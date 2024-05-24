Friends wife has tissue paper skin.

So I was talking to my friend (been my best friend for 30 years) and his wife the other day, and she's the type to get mad when you break her balls.

I was fuckin around with her about her forgetting the receipt when she picked up the food for the fights a couple of weeks back.



So I say to her last week as she's leaving "don't forget the receipt"...me and my boy laughed.

She storms back in the house and said "you go pick it up", and went in her room like a little bitch and slammed the door.

So I went and grabbed the grub.



When I come back he's trying to explain my personality like Im some fuckin experiment lol.



I said to her "Im a love me or hate me sort of person, and sometimes the one's that love me, end up hating me...and the one's that hate me start to love me."



I speak my mind, and sarcasm is like my first language (its how I grew up), and she should know that already since she's been married to my boy for like 4 years already.



I don't really care if she likes me on a personal level, but she should be used to me by now though, considering she laughs when I break my homeboys balls, yet cries when I do it to her smfh.



Im so glad my wife isn't soft like that because I would lose my mind.



Perfect example of that...Me and my wife are at this place in Maine I go to, and there's like 100 people there, most are very lovey dovey spiritual type people (good people).



So I'm over near the smoking area telling dirty jokes to a crowd of about 10-15 people and we're all laughing out asses off.

This lady says to my wife "you gonna let him say that"?



My wife said "he's a big noy I don't tell him how to talk" and she shrugged her shoulders at the lady...the lady stormed off lol.



God damn I love my wife, she's the real deal.





Sorry, needed to vent sirs/ma'ams.